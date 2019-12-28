Inertial Navigation System Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 – 2027

According to a new market study, the Inertial Navigation System Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Inertial Navigation System Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Inertial Navigation System Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Inertial Navigation System Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Inertial Navigation System Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Inertial Navigation System Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Inertial Navigation System Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Inertial Navigation System Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Inertial Navigation System Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Inertial Navigation System Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2017 – 2027?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

the prominent players in the defence equipment business have in-house manufacturing facilities with limited applications.

Strap down and gimballed are the two types of inertial navigation systems available in the market. In the strap down system, all the sensors are mounted parallel to the body axes of the vehicle. In this system, the gyroscopes don’t provide a stable platform; they are used to sense the turning rates of the craft. Whereas in the gimballed system, the platform is mounted on gimbals. The strap down system contributes fewer moving parts and it is simple and more reliable, as compared to other systems.

An inertial navigation system (INS) comprises gyroscopes and accelerometers, which help it track the orientation and position of an object with reference to a known starting point. The gyroscope is used to measure the angular velocity of the frame with the sensor. Whereas, the accelerometer is used to measure the acceleration of the moving object in the frame. Based on this, one can identify the vehicle’s direction, i.e. whether it is moving backward, forward, left or right. By tracking both, the current linear acceleration of the system and the current angular velocity of the system relative to the moving object, the relative orientation of an object and its position can be derived.

North America and Europe hold a relatively large market share and their dominance is projected to continue over the forecast period, owing to large investments in naval vessels and warships, and defence aircraft. APAC and the Middle East collectively hold the second spot in terms of market share, which can be attributed to the launch of many programs on inertial navigation systems (INS). Many countries are interested in investing in the navy and defence sector to strengthen their forces. The inertial navigation systems market hold a huge potential opportunity of application in unmanned vehicles. The demand for unmanned vehicles is increasing, which drives the inertial navigation systems market. Hence, the demand for remotely operated underwater vehicles, and autonomous underwater vehicles is expected to drive the market growth of inertial navigation systems.

Inertial Navigation System Market: Segmentation

The global inertial navigation system marketcan be segmented on the basis of product type:

Navigation

Tactical

Commercial

Marine

The global inertial navigation system marketcan be segmented on the basis of technology type:

Micro electro mechanical systems

Fiber optic gyro

Ring laser gyro

Mechanical

Vibrating gyro

The global inertial navigation system marketcan be segmented on the basis of application type:

Naval

Airborne

Commercial

Land

Inertial Navigation System Market: Key Trends and Drivers

New investments in military and naval applications drive the inertial navigation system market. The booming aerospace market, and technological advancements in navigations systems are further expected to drive the market. One of the thriving concerns for APAC countries is the growing need for aviation and naval based ships to strengthen their military and naval fleet, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the inertial navigation system market. MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system) is one of the recent key trends identified in the inertial navigation system market. Another factor forecasted to drive growth of the inertial navigation system market is the availability of low cost navigation systems, which can be achieved by reducing production cost and weight.

Inertial Navigation System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include various inertial navigation system (INS) component manufacturers and suppliers, such as Honeywell International, Safran, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, KVH Industries, Teledyne, Systron Donner Interial, VectorNav, TASC Gmbh, and ETLG Aerosystems.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:





Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

