Infection Control Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 – 2028

According to a new market study, the Infection Control Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Infection Control Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Infection Control Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Infection Control Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Infection Control Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Infection Control Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Infection Control Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Infection Control Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Infection Control Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Infection Control Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

key players in the infection control market include Nordion, Inc. Johnson and Johnson, Belimed AG, Getinge Group, Cantel Medical Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, CISA Group, Steris Corporation, and Synergy Health plc.

Steris Corporation has witnessed a growth of nearly 6 percent in the revenue of healthcare product category including the infection control products. Moreover, the company is also receiving contracts for infection control, such as the one received from Detroit Medical Center hospitals, which highlights its continual contribution to the infection control market.

Cantel Medical Corporation, a leading infection control market player has been carrying out expansion strategies to strengthen their product portfolio. These strategies allow the company to acquire a stronger market presence while providing its range of products to the customers. In line with this, the infection control market player acquired the Stericycle, Inc.’s Controlled Environmental Solutions business for $17 million, with an aim to strengthen its infection control and prevention solution portfolio. The company also acquired Aexis Medical to advance its leadership footprint in infection prevention with its entry in the market for healthcare information analytics.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the infection control market participant has also been focusing on expansion strategies. The $30 million deal for improving and expanding the production facility in North Carolina is the company’s strategy to strengthen their market presence.

Understanding the Key Market Segments of Infection Control Market

The infection control market is categorized on the basis of type of product, its application and the end user segment. On the basis of application the infection control market is classified into surface disinfection and surgical disinfection, while the end use category elements include diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, clinics, and hospitals.

When classified on the basis of the product type, the division is done in an in-depth manner and the elements in this category include:

Non-Woven Disposable Drapes Gowns Sterilization Wraps Face Mask

Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Equipment Moist Heat Sterilization Equipment Dry Heat Sterilization Equipment Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Radiation Sterilization Equipment

Disinfection Equipment Disinfector Washer Disinfector Flusher Disinfector Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems High-End Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems Mid-Range Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems Low-End Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems Disinfectants



The research report on infection control market showcases a comprehensive evaluation of the entire market. It comprises of the facts and historical data, in-depth insights, and industry-verified and statistically-backed data providing a better understanding of the infection control market. The report includes anticipations using adequate set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on infection control market provides evaluations and data based on regions, market segments, technology, and applications.

The report on infection control market encompasses detailed evaluation on:

Segments of infection control market

Infection control Market- Influencing Factors

Size of the infection control Market

Demand & Supply

Recent Challenges and Trends in the infection control market

Major Infection control Companies

Technology

Value Chain

Evaluation of Regions includes

North America Market (U.S., Canada)

Latin America Infection control Market (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe Market (Italy, Germany, France, U.K, Nordic countries, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe Market (Russia Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Infection control Market (China, ASEAN, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan Infection control Market

Middle East and Africa Market (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of MEA)

The infection control market report is an overview of primary data gained by assessing the market in a qualitative and quantitative manner. This data is acquired by the research analysts, industry experts and participants across the value chain. The in-depth evaluation of the parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, factors governing the market, and segment-wise market attractiveness are all included in the report. The infection control market study also maps the impact of the various factors on the regions and market segments.

The report on infection control market underlines:

Thorough outlook of Parent Market

Evolving Infection control Market Dynamics

Detailed Segmentation of Market

Market Size in terms of Value and Volume: Current, Historical and Projected Data

Current industrial Developments and Trends

Competitive Landscape

Key Players- Strategies Implemented and Products offered

Regions and Niche and Potential Segments that exhibit promising growth

Market Performance- Unbiased perspective

Vital information for Players to help sustain and enhance their presence in the market

