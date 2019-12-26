Integrated Passive Device Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2027

The global integrated passive device market is accounted to US$ 820.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,647.8 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the integrated passive device market. The APAC region comprises a broad geographical footprint that embeds the large number of industrial and economic growth, which foresee huge application of IPDs which would accentuate the growth of integrated passive device market in APAC. Moreover, the North American countries witnessed higher consumer electronics usage, as this region comprises of technologically advanced country, coupled with high disposable incomes with individuals, the consumer electronics industry has blossomed in the region. The overall consumer electronics spending recorded by North American region in the year 2018 was over US$ 115.9 Bn, which is expected to fuel integrated passive device market in this region.

Application Insights

The integrated passive device market by application is segmented into ESD/EMI Protection, Digital and Mixed Signals, RF IPD, and Others. Increasing adoption of electronics devices, automotive infotainment, smart wearable devices, and other IoT devices. However, the rapidly changing nature of technology requiring consistent changes in manufacturing equipment. Also, the proliferation of customized IPDs and surging 5G technology are expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in integrated passive device market.

Company Profiles

Johanson Technology, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

OnChip Devices, Inc.

3D Glass Solutions, Inc.

AVX Corporation

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Material

1.3.2 Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Product

1.3.3 Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By End-User

1.3.5 Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Geography

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 COVERAGE

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH

4. GLOBAL INTEGRATED PASSIVE DEVICE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3 PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Rest of the World PEST Analysis

5. INTEGRATED PASSIVE DEVICES MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Boosting Demand of Automotive Infotainment Systems

5.1.2 High Adoption of Consumer Electronics

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Huge Initial Investment for IPDs

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 Growing Demand of 5G Cellular Systems

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Emerging Demand of Customized Integrated Passive Devices (IPDs)

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

