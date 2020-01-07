Interactive Whiteboard Market Expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market was worth US$ 3.8 Billion in 2018. An interactive whiteboard (IWB) comprises a large electronic screen that is connected to digital mediums, such as computers and projectors. The display is generally made-up of a glossy, smooth, white plastic sheet that can be controlled using a magnetic or ultrasonic pen and infrared or resistive touch. The IWB offers a broad and clear presentation of images, data, mathematical calculations, and graphs to an audience. Owing to this, it is widely installed in large spaces, such as conference halls, classrooms, and boardrooms. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2024.

The increasing prevalence of e-learning and virtual classrooms in the education sector has augmented the demand for software-driven, smart devices, including IWBs. Moreover, the rising trend of digitalization, coupled with various technological advancements, such as the introduction of Digital Vision Touch (DViT), has further catalyzed the market growth. The proliferation of mobile learning applications and significant supportive governments’ initiatives to develop interactive learning solutions are expected to further fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Infrared

2. Resistive

3. Capacitive

4. Electromagnetic

5. Others

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Fixed

2. Portable

Market Breakup by Projection Technique:

1. Front Projection

2. Rear Projection

Market Breakup by Screen Size:

1. IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69”

2. IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70”–90”

3. IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90”

Market Breakup by End Use Sector:

1. Education

2. Corporate

3. Government

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market being Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Display, Foxconn, NetDragon Websoft, Samsung Electronics, NEC Display, Ricoh, Returnstar Interactive Technology, Boxlight Corporation, Cisco Systems, Alphabet, Microsoft Corporation, Ludia, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

