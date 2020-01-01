Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Scope, Segmentation, Assessment and Opportunities by Forecast 2017-2025

Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market: Overview

The global intravenous fluid bags market is growing over the years, the reason being the traditional IV bags may leak DHEP chemicals content in the fluid. The demand for non PVC IV fluids are ever growing in the areas of treatment of cancer and other targeted drug treatment. Therefore, it is foretold that during the forecast period the demand for non PVC IV may increase at a robust rate, owing to substantial growth in the global intravenous fluid bags market.

An upcoming TMR Research (TMR) report sheds some insights on size, share, trends, and growth drivers in the global intravenous fluid bags market.

Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market: Notable Developments

Some of the latest development that is taking place in the global intravenous fluids market are

In March, 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc., a market leader in pain management and infusion therapy announced to invest US Dollar 1 Billion to manufacture new and improved IV therapy. The company aims at providing consistent supply of IV fluids that is needed for smooth functioning of healthcare providers.

In 2008, a research was carried out by Vanderbillt University, Chief Medical Writer; Marilynn Marchione mentioned that the IV bags with saline fluids cause deaths and kidney failures. Dr. John Kellum, MD, Prof Department of Critical Care mentioned that the new IV bags with balanced fluids can reduce the number of deaths that take place due to kidney failure from high use saline based IV. The new balanced IV contains saline. Potassium and other things to produce more plasma.

These developments are expected to drive the global intravenous fluid bags market in a grand way during the forecast period.

The global intravenous fluid bags market is highly competitive and fragmented. The market players adopt various growth strategies to widen their presence in the global intravenous fluids market during the forecast period.

Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the prominent growth drivers in the global intravenous fluids that are expected during the forecast period are:

Anti-Breakage Feature to Surge Global Intravenous Fluids Bag Market

The traditional IV bottles needs excessive cleaning and they are prone to breakage and autoclaving. Hence, the demands for intravenous fluids bag is expected to increase in numbers during the forecast period. Additionally, these bags are made for one time use only, single uses avoids cross contamination that are not available with traditional bags or bottles.

Rising Cases of Emergencies to Boost Growth

The high demands for IV bags are expected to come from blood banks due to easy storage and catering to the needs of emergencies. Thus, the global intravenous fluids market is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Furthermore, cost effectiveness, biodegradability, and ready to use are some of the features that are expected to act as catalyst to the expansion in the global intravenous market in the upcoming years.

Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market: Geographical Analysis

The global intravenous fluid bags market is spread across five main regions; they include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East. However, during the forecast period North America is projected to lead the global intravenous fluids bag market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is predominantly due to well established health infrastructure, availability of good insurance coverage, and availability of skilled professional are expected to drive the global intravenous fluids bags market towards a garnd growth during the forecast period.

Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market: Segmentation

The global intravenous fluids bags market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others

Among all these, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the global intravenous fluids market.

