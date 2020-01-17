Iron deficiency Anemia Market: Latest Industry Trades, Supply, Demand, Future prospects by 2025

Iron-deficiency anemia is a common type of anemia when the body does not have enough iron. Anemia is a medical condition caused due to low healthy red blood cells. RBCs (red blood cells) provide oxygen to body tissues. Iron plays a major role in making hemoglobin which is part of red blood cells. Lack of hemoglobin indicates less oxygen in the body. Hence, it is quite important to maintain iron levels. The human body needs iron for oxygen transport, Cellular respiration. Prevention is better than cure. Iron-deficiency anemia can be prevented through consumption of iron rich foods such as meat, vegetables, fruits, and grains. Vitamin C also helps to prevent iron-deficiency anemia.

Exhaustion and tiredness, dyspnoea, headache, rough and dry skin, tachycardia, neurocognitive dysfunction, restless legs syndrome, hemodynamic instability, brittle nails or hair loss, and yellow sallow skin are the major symptoms of iron-deficiency anemia. There is no sign or symptoms in patients with mild to moderate iron-deficiency anemia.

Iron-deficiency anemia can be diagnosed through medical history and blood tests. Blood tests typically include complete blood count (CBC). Other tests evaluate the level of iron, serum ferritin, and total iron binding capacity or transferrin. Generally, these tests show following results: low ferritin, low serum iron (FE), high transferrin or total iron binding capacity, low mean cellular volume (MCV), low hemoglobin (Hg) and hematocrit (Hct), and low iron saturation.

Pregnancy complication, growth issue in children and infants are major complication of iron deficiency anemia. According to National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) report, an estimated 20% women of childbearing age have iron-deficiency anemia. Rapid or irregular heartbeat due to low amount oxygen blood leads to major complications such as heart failure or an enlarged heart.

Increasing the risk of haemodilution in pregnancy drive the iron-deficiency anemia market. Changes in lifestyle are playing a major role in propelling the global iron-deficiency anemia market. High cost and lack of awareness are key restraints of the market. The iron-deficiency anemia market can be segmented based on therapy, end-user, and region. In terms of therapy, the market can be categorized into dietary therapy, oral iron therapy, parenteral iron therapy, and red cell transfusion.

In terms of end-user, the iron-deficiency anemia market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home health care. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the iron deficiency anemia market.

In terms of region, the global iron-deficiency anemia market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for iron-deficiency anemia, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. is a major contributor to the iron deficiency anemia market in North America in terms of revenue.

The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to increase in number of patients. However, Asia Pacific and Africa are projected to be the most attractive markets in the near future, especially emerging economies such as such as Brazil, India, China, and Japan, due to its better health care infrastructure, economic growth, improving insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increasing awareness among people.

Key players in the global iron-deficiency anemia market include Apotex, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Pharmacosmos A/S.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer