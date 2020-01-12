/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Israeli Aerospace Industries plans to develop a national communications satellite known as Dror-1. The satellite will have features to enable it to work for 15 years and will depend primarily on domestic technologies from Israeli Aerospace Industries and other entities from Israel, a statement from the firm.

An announcement from Israeli Aerospace Industries concerning the satellite, which the firm uploaded on social media, entails little information on the satellite, such as the size, surface area, or throughput.

Israeli Aerospace Industries as nearly closing down its geostationary communication satellite producing line back in 20128 when it lost a competition with SSL to manufacture the Amos 8 satellite.

The authorizes of Israel later said that Israeli Aerospace Industries would develop an Amos 8 satellite, prompting Spacecom, the non-governmental Israel entity which operates the Amos satellite. It also canceled its manufacturing and lifted off partnerships.

Sapcecom is yet to pronounce new plans concerning the Amos 8 satellite. In an outgoing interview, the retiring chief executive officer of Spacecom, David Polack, called the authorities

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at Israeli Aerospace Industry anticipates building communication satellites