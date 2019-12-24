IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Expected to Reach US$ 23,184.9 Mn by 2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market was valued at US$ 10,741.8 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 23,184.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of about 8.7% throughout the forecast period.

Significant Growth in IT Industry Driving the Market

The frequency of introduction of new products and categorical innovations in the IT industry indicates the industry’s constantly evolving landscape. The IT industry has touched a point where Big Data analytics, cognitive computing, cloud computing, and the fastest-growing Internet of Things (IoT) are changing businesses worldwide. Increasing usage of information and communication technology (ICT) devices, coupled with decreasing lifecycle of IT products, generates the need for companies to dispose electronic waste safely.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61104

For example, according to the global e-waste monitor 2017 report by The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), e-waste generation is expected to rise significantly from 44.7 metric tons in 2014 and reach 52.2 metric tons in 2021. Thus, significant rise in e-waste generation is affecting the environment. In order to dispose of this waste and minimize its side effects, companies are recycling, recovering, and safely disposing their electronic waste. This is expected to drive the global IT asset disposition market significantly.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Scope of the Report

The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is segmented based on asset type, service, enterprise size, and end-use industry. By asset type, the market has been segmented into computers/laptops, mobile devices, peripherals, storages, servers, and others (network equipment). On the basis of service, the market has been segmented into data sanitation/ destruction, recycling, remarketing, asset recovery, and reverse logistics. The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market based on enterprise size has been segmented into small enterprises, medium size enterprises, and large enterprises.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer