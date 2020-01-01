Janitorial Cleaning Services Market – Global Industry Research, Outlook, Trends, Development, Study, Overview And Insights 2019-2025



Janitorial services, also known as cleaning services, are generally used to keep workplaces free from unsightly dirt and provide a clean and germ-free environment. Cleaning is one of the most commonly outsourced services in various facilities such as educational buildings, corporate buildings, hotels, hospitals, retail outlets, and commercial and residential buildings. Janitorial services include both indoor and outdoor cleaning services, which include cleaning, trash pickup, floor polishing, and window washing.

A janitor is a person who cleans and maintains buildings such as hospitals, schools, and residential accommodation. Janitors’ primary responsibility is as a cleaner. In some cases, they will also carry out maintenance and security duties.

In 2018, the global Janitorial Cleaning Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Janitorial Cleaning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Janitorial Cleaning Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABM Industries

The Service Master Company

CleanNet

AnagoCleaningSystems

Aramark

Sodexo

Jani-King

Stanley Steemer

ChemDry

Pritchard Industries

BONUS Building Care

Red Coats

UGL UniccoServices

Vanguard

Jan-Pro International

Mothers HouseCleaning

Clean First Time

Compass Group

Duraclean

Harvard Maintenance

Steamatic

Stratus Building Solutions

Temko Service Industries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

WindowCleaning

Vacuuming

Floor Care

MaidServices

Carpet & Upholstery

Market segment by Application, split into

Commericial Building

Residential Building

Factory

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Janitorial Cleaning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Janitorial Cleaning Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

