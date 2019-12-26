Japanese Satellite gets to set a low altitude record

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The Guinness Book of the World Records was able to award Japan Aerospace Exploration bureau official record for having the lowest altitude that’s reached by the Earth observation satellite. During the assignment from December 23, 2017, to October 201, Super Low Altitude Test Satellite (SLATS), ‘TSUBAME,’ managed to reach a suitably super low altitude of around 167.4 kilometers. The Earth observation satellites are superb platforms for learning more but what exactly does make them powerful is one of the pitfalls. Because of this, they do sit in the orbit at 2000 kilometers; they can observe large areas of Earth’therefore surface.

Well, unfortunately. Being at altitude means that the resolution of images, which can be easily recorded, is quite restricted. TSUBAME assignment was made to test the feasibility of putting the satellites in the low altitudes that’s between 200-300 kilometers, where they may have the ability to capture images. The dilemma is that air at such altitude produces many times greater atmospheric drag than the higher altitudes as well as the

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

