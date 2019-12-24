Kawasaki Disease Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Experience Steep Growth By 2025

Kawasaki disease, formerly known as the mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome, is a less commonly observed childhood disease that affects the blood vessels in children. This disease is a form of the condition known as vasculitis, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels. Kawasaki disease could lead to cardiovascular complications where it affects the coronary arteries carrying oxygenated blood to the heart. However, the frequency of cardiovascular complications has drastically reduced with the use of intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) therapy.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/kawasaki-disease-therapeutics-market.html

The causes of Kawasaki disease are not well understood; however, it is assumed that the body’s response to different pathogenic microorganisms and viruses combined with genetic factors lead to the development of Kawasaki disease symptoms. Common symptoms of Kawasaki disease include fever which lasts for more than five days, red eyes & lips, and redness on the palms and feet soles. Various guidelines have been developed by the regulatory authorities for the treatment of the disease. Infusion of gamma globulins through intravenous route and dosage of aspirin are the most common therapeutic medications used to relieve the symptoms.

Kawasaki disease is becoming one of the most frequent causes of pediatric acquired heart disease in most of the developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Germany, and France. Prevalence of the disease is high in developing countries such as Brazil, China, India, and Russia. Moreover, this disease mostly affects boys than girls, and occurs in children aged between two years and five years. Rapid rise in incidence of Kawasaki disease in the emerging countries is likely to drive demand for therapeutic drugs during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy to prevent or reduce the coronary artery problems is projected to drive the Kawasaki disease therapeutics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the underlining clinical trials using different drugs such as steroids and infliximab to treat the disease as the second line and tertiary treatment present significant opportunity in the near future.

The global Kawasaki disease therapeutics market can be segmented based on route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of route of administration, the global market can be categorized into oral and intravenous. The intravenous segment is likely to dominate the global Kawasaki disease therapeutics market during the forecast period. The intravenous segment is projected to record high growth rate owing to increased adoption of this therapy for the prevention of cardiovascular complications. Based on distribution channel, the global Kawasaki disease therapeutics market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce. The hospital pharmacy segment is anticipated to hold significant share by 2025. The retail pharmacy segment is projected to expand at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Request PDF Brochure of the Report For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37709

Geographically, the global Kawasaki disease therapeutics market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to account for high share of the global Kawasaki disease therapeutics market by 2025. According to the Kawasaki Disease Foundation, in the U.S. over 4,200 children are diagnosed with the disease each year.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected witness exponential growth during the forecast period owing to increase in incidence of acquired heart disease caused due to Kawasaki disease. Japan is likely to dominate the market in the region during the forecast period.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=37709<ype=S

Key players operating in the global Kawasaki disease therapeutics market include Shire plc, CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma AG, Sanquin Plasma Products B.V., Bayer AG, and Novartis AG.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer