Labeling Equipment Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Labeling Equipment Market Introduction

Labeling equipment is gaining importance in packaging industry across different regions, as it offers safety and authentication of the product.

is gaining importance in packaging industry across different regions, as it offers safety and authentication of the product. Labeling equipment is utilized to apply labels to a product, container, or package. Additionally, it is also used to print labels and then attach them to the product.

Automation in packaging machines allows them to work at a rapid rate and requires minimal movement of parts

Labeling Equipment Market Dynamics

Rise in adoption of automation techniques in labeling machines is a key factor driving the market

Automation in manufacturing processes is increasingly being implemented by several process industries to enhance their productivity and improve operational efficiency

Merchandised packaging and labeling processes are being launched by various vendors across the global market in order to enhance the packaging process and cater to the rising demand from end-users

Moreover, implementation of automation in product labeling reduces the requirement of human intervention, which minimizes the chances of human errors in the product packaging process

Technological advancements also reduce the overall production time, owing to improved production efficiency.

Labeling Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of type, the global labeling equipment market can be bifurcated into adhesive based labeling and non-adhesive based labeling

The non-adhesive based labeling segment is expected to gain share in the global labeling equipment market during the forecast period. Non-adhesive based labeling is anticipated to gain popularity due to the non-usage of glue, which results in lower labeling costs.

Based on product, the labeling equipment market can be divided into pressure sensitive, roll fed, sleeve, rotary, and combination

Pressure sensitive equipment is likely to gain preference among end-users. This segment held a major share of the global labeling equipment market and is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the labeling equipment market can be segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, chemicals and others.

North America to Lead Global Market for Labeling Equipment

In terms of region, the global labeling equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is likely to dominate the global labeling equipment market from 2019 to 2027, as the preference towards packaged products is high in the region

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly in the near future. Economies in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, are expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the labeling equipment market due to increase in disposable income coupled with change in spending behavior among consumers. This is expected to be a major factor driving the demand for labeling equipment and thereby, driving the market in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global labeling equipment market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market included: