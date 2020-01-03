Latest News : Blood Cancer Drug Market Size, Share, Demand and Future Potential of Industry 2026|| Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd
To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Blood Cancer Drug market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Blood Cancer Drug market report is a window to the Healthcare Industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Blood Cancer Drug report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.
Global blood cancer drug market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing cases of hematology-oncology disorders and progressively focusing on innovation of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blood cancer drug market are Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. , Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, CELGNE CORPORATION, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, UCB SA, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc. and many others..
Blood cancer is life threatening oncology disorder in which cancer start growing in the bone marrow, where blood is produced. These tumors prevent the blood from functioning. The patients with blood cancer experience abdominal pain, bone pain, weight loss, dark spots, excessive or easy bruising and weakness. According to the statistic published in American Cancer Society 2019, it is estimated that over 8,110 cases are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States in this current year. It is more prevalent in teenagers aged 15 to 19 years. Growing incidence of Hodgkin lymphoma worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they have received approval from FDA for Venclexta (venetoclax) which is an oral selective B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein inhibitor in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With the approval of Venclexta expanded the company’s portfolio in therapeutic area of oncology
- In March 2018, Novartis AG received the FDA expanded label approval of Tasigna (nilotinib), a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) in pediatric patients of age one year or older. This approval broaden the clinical indication of Tasigna
Market Restraints
- Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs will result in generic and biosimilar competition
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or costly
- Inadequate knowledge of blood cancer in developing countries
Global Blood Cancer Drug Market is Segmented By Type (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma), Therapy Type Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy), Treatment Type (Medication, Blood Transfusion, Surgery), Mechanism Of Action Type (Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Proteasome Inhibitor, B-Cell Lymphoma-2 Protein Inhibitor, Isocitrate Dehydrogenase-1 Inhibitor, Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor, Anti-CD20 Antibody, Others) , Route Of Administration, Oral, Injectable), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
