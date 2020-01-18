Laundry Folding Machine Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019 – 2027

A laundry folding machine is used to fold clothes such as t-shirts, towels, pants, and bed sheets in a few minutes. Laundry folding machines are used by various end-users such as hotels, hospitals, and apparel manufacturers.

FoldiMate, Inc., one of the leading manufacturers of laundry folding machines, has developed an advanced model, and now this latest model automatically adapts to the clothing item type and size.

The global laundry folding machine market is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increased demand for laundry folding machines in different industries such as textiles, apart from retail stores and hotels.

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Laundry Folding Machine Market

Rise in disposable income of consumers and urbanization are the major factors anticipated to boost the market globally.

The increasing use of laundry folding machines by apparel manufacturers, industrial launderers, hotels, hospitals etc., is anticipated to boost the laundry folding machine in the near future.

Growing adoption of IIoT-enabled machinery in the textile industry and implementation of Industry 4.0 are also expected to spur the laundry folding machine market globally.

Automation in the textile industry plays an important role in enhancing the growth of the laundry folding machine market

Laundry folding machines work around new developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics, thus enabling these machines to connect to the internet and perform complicated tasks autonomously. This in turn is anticipated to propel the market growth in the next few years.

However, high cost of laundry folding machines is the major factor expected to hinder the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

