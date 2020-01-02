Libra of Facebook Cryptocurrency becomes unsuccessful in the current system, Swiss President States

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Swiss President said that the infamous cryptocurrency mission belonging to Facebook becomes unsuccessful in its current system. Ueli Maurer, who is also the manager of Switzerland’s finances, said that the main banks would not accept the Libra of Facebook. It will not even work as a currency.

Mr. Maurer addressed the Swiss broadcast that he does not think that Libra will succeed since leading (central) banks will refuse the hamper of their currencies sustaining it. Therefore, the mission in the system has not achieved its success.

The vast technology revealed Libra at the start of this year (2019) and aims to launch it at some time in the coming year (2020). Still and all, it has undergone notable criticisms from financial managers and other non-governmental supporters.

Libra stakes some features with Bitcoin, such as keeping a record of transactions online using a history of finances known as ‘Blockchain, ’but it depends upon a more integrated organization which has the provision of more significant and primary dealings.

