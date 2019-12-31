Lichen Planopilaris Drugs Market: Demands, Insights, Research And Forecast 2019-2027

Lichen Planopilaris: An Inflammatory Scalp Disorder

Lichen planopilaris is a medical condition that causes scarring hair loss. It causes swelling and irritation on the skin, nails, and mucous membrane. It forms lacy white patches on mucous membrane, while on the skin it appears as reddish color, itchy, and flat bumps.

Lichen planopilaris replaces the hair follicle on skin with scarring. It is most common in women than men. It is two to five times more prevalent in women than men and affects adults in their mid-40s.

Common symptoms of lichen planopilaris include itchy scalp, pain, burning, and scalp tenderness. It also causes painful sores in the mouth and genial parts.

Generally, symptoms of lichen planopilaris disappear naturally in a few months. However, medical treatment is required where it affects the mucous membrane. Common treatments include corticosteroids, oral anti-infectives, immune response medicines, and antihistamines.

Key Drivers of Global Lichen Planopilaris Drugs Market

The global lichen planopilaris drugs market is primarily driven by high prevalence of lichen planopilaris. Around 1% of the world’s population is affected by lichen planopilaris. People affected with hepatitis C are more susceptible to the condition. Hence, increase in the number of patients with hepatitis C is another key driver of the global lichen planopilaris drugs market.

Anticipated launch of pipeline drugs during the forecast period is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global lichen planopilaris drugs market

Corticosteroids Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Based on drug type, the global planopilaris drugs market can be divided into antihistamines, corticosteroids, anti-infection drugs, immunomodulators, and others. Corticosteroids is anticipated to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

Corticosteroids are used as first-line treatment for lichen planopilaris and inflammatory disorders. Topical corticosteroid preparations are most commonly used in the treatment of the condition. Corticosteroid drugs are utilized to relieve the symptoms of itching and rashes.

Immunomodulators are used in the treatment of severe cases of lichen planopilaris. Commonly used immunomodulators are azathioprine, mycophenolate, cyclosporine, and methotrexate.

Antihistamine drugs are used to reduce itching, rashes, and redness of skin

Topical Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of route of administration, the global lichen planopilaris drugs market can be classified into oral, topical, and others. The topical segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Topical corticosteroids are the most commonly used and preferred route of administration for the treatment of lichen planopilaris

Oral is likely to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to be Rapidly Growing Lichen Planopilaris Drugs Market

In terms of region, the global lichen planopilaris drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the region is anticipated to lose market share by the end of 2027.

High prevalence of lichen planopilaris in adults and high awareness and easy availability of medications are expected to drive the lichen planopilaris drugs market in North America during the forecast period.

The lichen planopilaris drugs market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to high prevalence of lichen planopilaris in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Hong Kong, rapidly improving health care infrastructure, and significantly high infection rate of hepatitis C.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global lichen planopilaris drugs market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for majority of the shares. Key players operating in the global lichen planopilaris drugs market are:

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Mylan NV

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Pfizer, Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

