Light Transmitting Concrete Market Size and Forecast Report By 2022

With over seven billion cubic meters produced every year, concrete is the most widely used material used in construction all over the world. Despite all of this popularity, the aesthetic values of concrete leave much to be desired. However, with the introduction of light transmitting concrete, the negative perception about the aesthetic reputation of concrete is fading away.

Light transmitting concrete consists of two materials: Concrete and optical glass fibers. They are used in the ratio of 24:1 by weight. Despite the seemingly low content of glass fibers in the final composition, light is led between the two sides of a given block. Due to the parallel position of the glass fibers, there is a visible display of shadows on the other side of the wall. Light transmitting concrete is also a great insulating material which makes it an excellent compromise for weather in extreme conditions.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065272

End-user/Technology

Light transmitting concrete is used in the architectural construction sector both indoors and outdoors as decorative building elements. Since this type of concrete can’t be produced on construction site like traditional concrete, their production is slow and the concrete only comes in fixed sizes. Only a selected few companies use light transmitting concrete and the process involves low use of technology.

Market Dynamics

Owing to its versatility, light transmitting concrete has been gaining popularity in the developed nations. With an increase in the focus of green buildings in developed nations, demand for translucent concrete is increasing because of its ability to illuminate a room with natural sunlight. Their popularity is increasing in areas with extreme weather conditions due to their high insulating properties. Since they save both electricity and money while providing a beautiful finish, the possibilities for future for the light transmitting concrete is rather appealing.

On the other hand, light transmitting concrete is costly because of the use of optical fibers. Extremely skilled workforce is required to cast these translucent concrete blocks. These factors are proving to be a hindrance to the growth of light transmitting concrete market.

Market Segmentation

Light transmitting concrete market is segmented on the basis of the type of optical fiber used. They are: –

Multimode graded-index fiber

Multimode step-index fiber

Single-mode step-index fiber

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Light transmitting concrete is used in many parts of the world including USA, Europe, and many Asian countries. Because of its use in increasing the aesthetic beauty of earlier dull objects, it is finding widespread use all over the globe.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065272

Opportunities

The biggest hurdle in the growth of light transmitting concrete is its high cost. Hence, light transmitting concrete producing companies are trying to create more affordable translucent concrete products through licensing deals and large-scale production. Furthermore, light transmitting concrete uses in the external world is increasing rapidly as shown by its use in traffic lights and other products. Hence the future is full of opportunities even after a slow start.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Florak Bauunternehmung, LBM EFO, LiTraCon, and LUCEM.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer