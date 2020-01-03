Logistics Industry AGV Market 2020 Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast – 2025: Rocla, Daifuku, Aethon, JBT, DS Automotion, Meidensha, Seegrid, Aichikikai, Yonegy, Toyota, Ek Automation, AGVE Group, Atab, KSEC, etc.

This report studies the Logistics Industry AGV market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Logistics Industry AGV in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Rocla

Daifuku

Aethon

JBT

DS Automotion

Meidensha

Seegrid

Aichikikai

Yonegy

Toyota

Ek Automation

AGVE Group

Atab

KSEC

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Automated Forklift Type

Unit Load Type

Tugger Type

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Warehouse

Production Line

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Logistics Industry AGV market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Logistics Industry AGV market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Logistics Industry AGV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Logistics Industry AGV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Logistics Industry AGV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Industry AGV are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Logistics Industry AGV market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Logistics Industry AGV market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Logistics Industry AGV Market Overview

1.1 Logistics Industry AGV Product Overview

1.2 Logistics Industry AGV Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Automated Forklift Type

1.2.2 Unit Load Type

1.2.3 Tugger Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Logistics Industry AGV Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Logistics Industry AGV Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Logistics Industry AGV Price by Type

1.4 North America Logistics Industry AGV by Type

1.5 Europe Logistics Industry AGV by Type

1.6 South America Logistics Industry AGV by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Logistics Industry AGV by Type

Chapter Two: Global Logistics Industry AGV Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Logistics Industry AGV Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Logistics Industry AGV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Logistics Industry AGV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Logistics Industry AGV Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Logistics Industry AGV Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Rocla

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Rocla Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Daifuku

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Daifuku Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Aethon

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Aethon Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 JBT

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 JBT Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 DS Automotion

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 DS Automotion Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Meidensha

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Meidensha Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Seegrid

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Seegrid Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Aichikikai

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Aichikikai Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Yonegy

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Yonegy Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Toyota

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Logistics Industry AGV Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Toyota Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Ek Automation

3.12 AGVE Group

3.13 Atab

3.14 KSEC

Chapter Four: Logistics Industry AGV Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Logistics Industry AGV Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Logistics Industry AGV Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Industry AGV Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Logistics Industry AGV Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Logistics Industry AGV Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Logistics Industry AGV Application

5.1 Logistics Industry AGV Segment by Application

5.1.1 Warehouse

5.1.2 Production Line

5.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Logistics Industry AGV by Application

5.4 Europe Logistics Industry AGV by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Logistics Industry AGV by Application

5.6 South America Logistics Industry AGV by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Logistics Industry AGV by Application

Chapter Six: Global Logistics Industry AGV Market Forecast

6.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Logistics Industry AGV Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Automated Forklift Type Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Unit Load Type Growth Forecast

6.4 Logistics Industry AGV Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Logistics Industry AGV Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Logistics Industry AGV Forecast in Warehouse

6.4.3 Global Logistics Industry AGV Forecast in Production Line

Chapter Seven: Logistics Industry AGV Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Logistics Industry AGV Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Logistics Industry AGV Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

