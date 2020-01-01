Low Profile Additives Market An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Global Low profile additives Market: Overview

Low profile additives are thermoplastic polymers which are added to glass or polyester composites during the production process of composites for enhancing the surface finish and to shun the contraction. Composites tend to experience soaring contraction in the volume at the polymerization stage of unsaturated polyester resins. This ultimately results in meager surface appearance and also leads to internal voids and cracks. The mixture of low profile additives are and unsaturated polyester resins are used for avoiding the contraction at the polymerization stage and to maintain the dimensional stability of the composites.

Low profile additives Market: Segmentation

The major types of low profile additives include polystyrene, polyvinyl acetate, high density polyethylene (HDPE) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). These low profile additives are mainly used in applications such as pultrusion and molding compounds. The application products of low profile additives are used in industries such as sanitary ware and automotive. The growing demand for low profile additives from end-user industries such as automotive is expected to drive the global for low profile additives market in the next few years.

Low profile additives Market: Geographical Dynamics

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for low profile additives in the next few years. The most noteworthy reason for this is the increasing demand for the application products of low profile additives in emergent Asian countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Also, the countries such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel are showing rapid growth in the automotive and other industries since the last few years. The growing demand for automobiles across the globe, especially in the emergent countries, is anticipated to drive the global low profile additives market in the next few years. In addition, the U.S. and European nations are steadily recovering from the economic crisis. All these factors are creating a positive outlook for the overall global industrial scenario.

Considering this outlook, the industries such as automotive and related industries are anticipated to record an astounding growth in the next few years. Due to this, the demand for application products of low profile additives such as molding compounds are projected to record an amazing growth in the next few years. Ultimately, the demand for low profile additives such as polystyrene, polyvinyl acetate, high density polyethylene (HDPE) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is expected to increase in the next few years. Moreover, there is a notable market potential for automotive and allied industries in the rapidly emerging nations such as China, India and Brazil. The growing demand for low profile additives in industries such as automotive and sanitary ware across different regions of the world, especially in the emergent countries, is anticipated to drive the global low profile additives market in the next six years.

Low profile additives Market: Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the low profile additives market are mainly focusing on the developing economies for tapping their huge market potential. These companies are installing massive production facilities in the developing countries to fulfill the swiftly rising demand for low profile additives from different end-user industries. Therefore, the global low profile additives market is projected to experience a significant growth in the next six years.

Some of the major companies operating in the global low profile additives market are Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., CCP Composites, Arkema, Ashland Inc., FRP Services & Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Mechemco Group, Polyone Corporation, Cray Valley, Lucite International, Swancor Ind. Co. Ltd., Reichhold Chemicals Inc., Command Chemical Corp. and Changzhou Huarun Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

