LS Power acquires the electric cars fast-charging specialist EVgo

LS Power has been able to add to its portfolio of the businesses and power plants the EVgo’s electric vehicle public fast charger. The acquisition for the undisclosed sum does set up a new stage in the EVgo’s evolution with the backing of the company, which is willing to put lots of investment to work for the energy infrastructure, which does move the inflexible grid direction.

EVgo is going to remain an independent brand within the LS Power’s portfolio, this company said in the statement, which was released. EVgo began life at the power producer named NRG in the year 2010, which was part of the Chief Executive Officer by the name David Crane’s push for the forward-looking clean energy businesses. The NRG took the obligation to be able to invest in the public infrastructure when it got gas plants owned by the Dynegy. The NRG sold the control of the EVgo to the Vision Ridge Partners, which is a sustainably minded investment firm in the year 2016.

The Chief

