Lutein Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive, CAGR 5.8%

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 102 pages on title 'Global Lutein Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as BASF (Germany), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), E.I.D. Parry (India), Kemin (United States), Zhejiang Medicine (China), DDW the Color House. (United States), Dohler (Germany), Omniactive Health Technologies Limited (India) etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Lutein refers to a yellow pigment found in egg yolk, plant leaves of the xanthophyll class and in the corpus luteum. There are huge applications of lutein- infused products in heart, bone, eye, immune system, and other life-threatening diseases. Increasing demand from pharmaceutical and dietary supplement sector is the key factor driving the lutein market. Further, the increasing number of patients with cardiovascular and diabetics problems increasing the sales of lutein-infused medications.The market for Lutein is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Applications of Lutein in Dietary Supplements and Increasing Medical Applications of Lutein.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Use of Lutein Medications in Age-Related Eye Diseases . Major Players, such as BASF (Germany), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), E.I.D. Parry (India), Kemin (United States), Zhejiang Medicine (China), DDW the Color House. (United States), Dohler (Germany), Omniactive Health Technologies Limited (India), Lycored (Israel), PIVEG (United States) and Allied Biotech (Taiwan) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Market Trend:

• Increasing Use of Lutein Medications in Age-Related Eye Diseases

• Rising application of Lutein in Pet Food

Market Drivers:

• Growing Applications of Lutein in Dietary Supplements

• Increasing Medical Applications of Lutein

Challenges:

• Adverse Effects on Health Such As Facial Swelling, Stomach Cramps, and Breathing Problem

Opportunities:

• Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

• Growing Demand for Natural Colorants

