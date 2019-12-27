Maple Water Market – An Insight On The Important Factors And Trends Influencing The Industry

Maple Water Market: Overview

Although maple water is a much hyped drink in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and U.K., the beverage is yet to gain a sizeable market outside of these countries. It thus continues to remain a niche market, but one that is on the brink of witnessing unprecedented growth.

Although referred to as ‘water,’ the product is in reality the sap of the maple tree, which farmers tap into in the spring. Maple water is the base ingredient for maple syrup, but is less sweet and runnier than the latter. Maple water is regarded as being a rich source of bioactive nutrients, which makes it a super-hydrating drink. Although there is only a limited body of research available on the benefits of maple water, some of the bioactive compounds that it supposedly has include polyphenols, vitamins, and nutrients. The product costs between US$3 and US$5 for a regular bottle but as the product becomes more widely available, prices could take a downward turn.

The report on the global maple water market discusses the current consumer trends in the overall beverages sector and then applies the most pertinent ones to maple water. This study also brings to the fore the challenges that companies are likely to face in the course of sourcing, packaging, and marketing their products. The most lucrative opportunities, and where they lie, are also discussed in the report.

Maple water is either flavored or unflavored. It is distributed through online stores, specialty stores, and via large-scale merchandisers.

Maple Water Market: Trends and Drivers

With consumers being more easily sold now on healthy and organic drinks, the prospects of the global maple water market are projected to be bright. By virtue of naturally being a dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie drink, maple water carries the potential to appeal to a wide consumer base.

The worldwide beverage industry is in a state of flux on account of a growing consumer interest in natural and non-aerated/carbonated drinks. This has paved the way for the emergence of newer, healthier beverages. At the same time, dietary choices such as veganism and gluten-free are causing companies to bring about steady yet evident changes to their product portfolios. This trend will directly impact the course of the global maple water market.

However, the current consumer base of maple water is limited to the more affluent and health conscious consumers. This will remain the case until the product becomes more popular. The larger opportunities that are emerging in the global bottled water market are expected to indirectly benefit the global maple water market as well.

Maple Water Market: Region-wise Outlook

The current market for maple water is currently limited to the conventional markets of North America and Europe, where maple trees grow in abundance in certain regions. In many of the developing countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa it will still be a few years before both awareness and sales of maple water pick up. However, once that happens, these markets, with densely populated urban pockets and an increasingly affluent consumer base, could be extremely lucrative for companies in the maple water market.

Although companies selling maple water position its many natural nutrients as the key USP, there isn’t a substantial body of scientific evidence yet to back those claims. This could hamper the growth of the market considering that the majority of the consumer base for maple water is highly discerning. Moreover, the premium pricing could put it out of the reach of several consumers in cost-sensitive markets in Latin America and Asia.

Some of the companies that have already gained a foothold in the global maple water market are Vertical Water, Oviva Eau D’Erable Pure, and DRINKmaple.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer