Market for St. John’s Wort Extract Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

St. John’s Wort Extract Market: Introduction

St john’s wort, also known by its botanical name hypericum perforatum, is a flowering plant which is grown commercially in the parts of Europe, North America, Latin America, North Africa and Western Asia. St. John’s Wort has been used traditionally for its medicinal properties as it promotes healthy emotional balance, wound healing, muscle pain and, positive mood. Apart from traditional uses, ST. JOHN’S WORT extracts are effective in treating mild to moderate depression as many clinical studies has shown the antidepressant efficacy of the extract to be better than placebo and equivalent to the standard antidepressant . In some countries of Europe, ST. JOHN’S WORT is used as a prescription anti-depressant and in Germany, it is the major antidepressant prescribed. The extracts of the St. John’s Wort has been standardized by several brand and have a chemical composition of 0.3% of hypericin and 3-5% hyperforin, these chemicals are present naturally in the St. John’s Wort plant.

Anti-depressants are one of the most common prescribed medication, but they can cause side effects due to which there is a shift toward alternative treatments such as herbal extracts, which have resulted in the inclusion of St. John’s Wort extracts in the product portfolio of existing ingredient producers and stimulated the growth of global St. John’s Wort extract market.

St. John’s Wort Extract market segmentation

St. John’s Wort extract market is classified on the basis of form, nature, application, end-user, and regions.

On the basis of form, St. John’s Wort extract market is segmented into

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of nature, St. John’s Wort extract market is segmented into

Conventional

Organic

The organic St. John’s Wort extract is expected to draw significant attention among health conscious consumer and subsequently act as a driving tool for the St. John’s Wort market growth

On the basis of application, St. John’s Wort extract market is segmented into

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

In cosmetics St. John’s Wort extract is used in soaps and oils for its healing properties, while in pharmaceuticals, it is used for the treatment of depression. In food and beverages, St. John’s Wort extract finds its application in the dietary supplements and tea as it promotes positive mood.

On the basis of end-user, St. John’s Wort extract market is segmented into the following

Industrial

Retail

Retail segment is further sub-segmented into

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Grocery stores

Online retailing

Global St. John’s Wort Extract Market Drivers and Restraints

According to WHO, depression is expected to become the second most leading causes of global burden of disease in the near future. At present, depressive disorders is among the ten leading cause of disease burden globally and the prescription medication for depressive disorders contains synthetic chemicals which have adverse side effects, all these factors are contributing toward the shift of conventional antidepressant towards the St. John’s Wort extract based medication which is fuelling the growth of St. John’s Wort extract market globally. Furthermore St. John’s Wort can also be used for muscle pain, healing wounds. However, St. John’s Wort extract based products are associated with side effects such as skin reaction, abdominal pain, fatigue, and dry mouth. Drug interaction is also a major issue with St. John’s Wort extract based prducts, as the enzymes in the St. John’s Wort react with the other drugs causing adverse effect.

St. John’s Wort Extract Market Regional Outlook:

Europe is expected to dominate the market in terms of value share over the forecast period which is then followed by North America, because of the aggressive advertisement and media coverage on the clinical research of the products based on St. John’s Wort extract and presence of favorable climate condition and traditional uses. In North America, U.S. is expected to represent major market in terms of value share over the forecast period followed by Canada. Due to the considerable increase in the international awareness towards St. John’s Wort extract based products APAC and MEA regions hold a moderate potential and expected to account for a substantial growth. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to represent major market in terms of value share over the forecast period.

St. John’s Wort Extract Market: Key Players

Amax NutraSource, Inc

Bio-Botanica Inc.

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Natural Products, Inc

Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Maypro Industries, Inc.

Prod’Hyg SA

Carrubba Inc

Bristol Botanicals Ltd

