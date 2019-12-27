Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market Top Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast To 2027 | Innocoll Holdings Plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., Rousselot

The Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market accounted for US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Under the application segment, the bone graft segment accounted for the largest share in the global medical and research grade collagen market. The adoption of bone grafting surgical procedures to replace missing bones and repair bone fractures which are extremely complex, and pose a significant health risk to the patient is gaining wider acceptance in the orthopaedic field. Collagen is used in bone grafts as it has a triple helical structure which makes it a very strong molecule. This makes it an ideal bio-material to replace broken bones, without compromising on the structural integrity of the skeleton. The rising use of bio-materials such as collagen in the preparation of bone grafts is expected to drive global medical and research grade collagen market.

Growing demand from pharmaceutical and medical industry is expected to boost the demand for medical and research grade collagen

Collagen is a widely recognized biomaterial used in the pharmaceutical and health care industry. Collagen can be molded into artificial implants, and scaffolds for regeneration of tissues owing to their excellent biocompatibility. The use of collagen as excipients for various forms of drugs, and as vector systems for the controlled release of active substances in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the sales of pharmaceutical and medical grade collagen. It is also used to enhance the elasticity and suppleness of the skin by repairing damage caused to skin by aging and exposure to sunlight and UV radiation.

Major Topics Covered:

Use of medical grade collagen in reconstructive surgery serves to be an opportunity for the medical and research grade collagen market growth

Collagen is the major fibrous protein in the extra-cellular matrix and connective tissues. Approximately, more than 80% of the skin is composed of collagen. Collagen is also the main component of the ligaments and tendons. Collagen can be used as a biological skin substitute. Biological properties such as low antigenicity, no toxicity, and minimal biodegradation make it a favorable biomaterial in applications such as reconstructive surgeries. Collagen scaffolds have been widely used in the field of tissue engineering. The rise in the aging population across the world, and growing incidences of age-related diseases such as osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis, cancer, etc. is expected to drive the market for bio-materials such as collagen used in reconstructive surgeries.

The List of Companies

DSM

Collagen Solutions Plc.

Croda International Plc.

Advanced Biomatrix Inc

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Innocoll Holdings Plc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc.

Rousselot

