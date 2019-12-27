Metal Jerry Cans Market Trends in 2019 and Beyond

Metal Jerry Cans Market: Overview

Metal jerry cans are tough containers made of pressed steel, which are used to store liquids. Metal jerry cans are widely used to store fuel and other chemicals. However, the usage of metal jerry cans has expanded beyond their original intended usage of carrying fuel.

The current design of metal jerry cans is a result of continuous developments in the designs of conventional jerry cans, which required different tools and funnels for dispensing. Metal jerry cans are ideal storage containers, and are available in different shapes, designs, and sizes. Moreover, metal jerry cans are available in numerous colors to represent the different materials stored in them. For example, yellow cans are used to store diesel, blue cans for kerosene, and red cans for gasoline.

Constant innovations and developments in terms of design are expected to drive the metal jerry cans market. Some of the key features associated with metal jerry cans are leak proof quality, odorless storage, and moisture resistance. Metal jerry cans are suited for the transportation and storage of hazardous fuels & chemicals. Metal jerry cans are recommended for use in areas that are fire-prone and in the presence of explosive material. Metal jerry cans have a standard spout orifice and welded seams. Metal jerry cans possess a stackable design and are internally painted with petrol-resistant paint. The wide opening of metal jerry cans allows fast emptying. The anti-leakage seal present in metal jerry cans makes them an ideal choice for the storage of fuel, oils, and other chemicals.

Metal Jerry Cans Market: Dynamics

Metal jerry cans are among the toughest and most dependable fuel cans in the market. The global metal jerry cans market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period, which is estimated to be mainly driven by growth in the oil, chemical, fuel, and lubricant industries. Moreover, some of the prominent features of metal jerry cans, such as odorless nature, leak-proof, and moisture resistance, are among the key factors boosting the demand for metal jerry cans. In addition, metal jerry cans are suitable for the packaging of chemicals that require protection against moisture and environmental conditions to improve their shelf life.

The manufacturers of metal jerry cans are working toward product innovation, the introduction of better features, better quality, and most importantly, cost-efficiency to be able to sustain in competition. The growth of the petroleum & chemical industry is expected to drive the market for metal jerry cans. Metal jerry cans are ideal to store liquids of low quantities. Metal jerry cans are used in several sectors, which include the automotive, construction, agriculture, forestry, shipping, aviation, and other end-use sectors. However, the availability of alternative solutions, such as glass and plastic, is expected to hamper the growth of global metal jerry cans market over the forecast period.

Metal Jerry Cans Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the metal jerry cans market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The U.S. is expected to be a mature market for metal jerry cans. However, India and China are expected to witness the maximum growth during the forecast period, which can be mainly attributed to rapid industrialization in the developing economies. The growing GDP, increasing manufacturing activities, and growth trends in the industrial sectors is driving the demand for metal jerry cans in the developing nations. GCC Countries and South Africa are also expected to experience above-average growth in the metal jerry cans market.

Metal Jerry Cans Market: Key Manufacturers

