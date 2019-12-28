Metal Plating & Finishing Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The global metal plating and finishing market was valued at USD 9,134.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% to reach around USD 11,490.7 million by the end of 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Metal plating and finishing provide many benefits to products made from metal and other materials, such as corrosion resistance, decorative appearance, and increased solderability. Plating is a manufacturing process in which a thin layer of metal is applied to a substrate to give it a smooth finish. The demand for metal plating and finishing is mainly driven by expanding end-use industries due to rebounding GDPs in North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The growth of the automotive industry in both developed and developing markets is also likely to drive market growth.

The worldwide Metal Plating & Finishing market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global metal plating and finishing market are DowDuPont (US), Pioneer Metal Finishing (US), Lincoln Industries (US), Anoplate Corporation (US), Arlington Plating Company (US), Atotech (US), Platform Specialty Products Corporation (US), CECO Environmental (US), Incertec (US), SPC (US), Coastline Metal Finishing (US), Dixie Industrial Finishing (US), and American Plating Company (US).

Major segments covered in the Metal Plating & Finishing Market report include:

The global metal plating and finishing market has been segmented on the basis of type, material process, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into metal plating, cleaning and surface preparation, finishing and protection, and others.

By material, the market has been divided into zinc, nickel, gold, bronze, tin, and others.

On the basis of process, the market has been classified as electroplating and electroless plating.

The application segments of the market are automotive components, machine components, aircraft components, medical components, and others.

The global metal plating and finishing market have been analyzed across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings

> The global metal plating and finishing market was valued at USD 9,134.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 11,490.7 million at a CAGR of 4.23% % during the review period of 2018 to 2023.

> On the basis of process, the electroplating segment accounted for a 58.56% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to be the larger revenue-generating segment, registering a CAGR of 3.87%, during the forecast period.

> Based on type, the metal plating segment accounted for a 47.04% share of the global market in 2017 and is likely to register a 3.37% CAGR to reach USD 5,143.0 million by the end of 2023.

> By material, the zinc segment accounted for a 39.82% share of the global market in 2017 and is likely to register a 3.97% CAGR to reach USD 1,352.9 million by the end of 2023.

> On the basis of application, the automotive components segment accounted for a 52.97% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to register a 7.85% CAGR to reach USD 4,508.2 million by the end of 2023.

> The market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 with a market value of USD 2,986.6 million and is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.27% to reach USD 3,555.4 million by the end of 2023.

> The increasing use of electroplating to protect metal parts or components in the end-use industries due to its superior properties such as high strength, reduced friction and enhanced durability is expected to drive market growth.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis

Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

