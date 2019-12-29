Metal Stamping Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2015 – 2025

According to a new market study, the Metal Stamping Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2015 – 2025. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Metal Stamping Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Metal Stamping Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Metal Stamping Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Metal Stamping Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Metal Stamping Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Metal Stamping Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Metal Stamping Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Metal Stamping Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Metal Stamping Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2015 – 2025?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2015 – 2025?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

Key players and manufacturers in metal stamping market are taking immense efforts in developing sustainability strategies with regards to stamping owing to rising regulatory policies.

Metal stamping industry has been significantly influenced by the consumption patterns across sectors such as automotive, telecommunications and consumer appliances. In addition, shifting trend of substituting metals with composites and polymers for decreasing weight of vehicles resulted in increased fuel efficiency and is likely to hamper the growth of metal stamping market.

Growing adoption of bending process in various industry verticals to improve stability, durability and quality of manufactured parts is anticipated to stimulate growth of metal stamping market. Aerospace industry is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for metal stamping market in the near future. Metal stamping demand is expected to increase with increasing focus on safety, demand for catering to stringent quality standards as well as use of versatile and lightweight components for maintaining reduced fuel costs and low weight of aircraft.

The rising competition in the automotive industry has led to the growth in demand for the global metal stamping market. In global metal stamping market, the desired shape of the metal is achieved by pressing or punching process with the help of stamping dies. The process of punching or the application of pressure can be done either manually or mechanically as per the requirement. Metals predominantly used in the global metal stamping market are aluminium, steel, brass, copper and stainless steel. Global metal stamping market is expected to grow with a single digit compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

Metal Stamping Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing technological advancement and development in the automotive industry is the major driving force for the growth of global metal stamping market. In case of an automobile, global metal stamping market finds its usage in side panels, brackets, bonnets, roofs, hangers, etc. The growing demand in consumer electronics, aerospace, electrical & electronics, engineering machinery, defence and telecommunication are some of the other driving factors for the growth of global metal stamping market. The evolution of metal stamping of next generation has generated a dynamic pull for the growth of global metal stamping market. In this, the usage of dies is optional thus it saves time and optimises the cost for the company. The increasing usage of other processes specially casting and forging during the formation of metal as they produce quality products and also have the flexibility in being used in the formation of heavy metals and also the high cost of raw materials are the challenges faced by the global metal stamping market.

Metal Stamping Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global metal stamping market can be segmented into following segments:

Vehicle stamping

Job stamping

Others

On the basis of end users, global metal stamping market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Electrical & electronics

Others

Metal Stamping Market: Region-wise Outlook

Global metal stamping market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a good pace due to the growing demand in the automotive industry. The global metal stamping market is estimated to grow with a single digit CAGR in North America during the forecast period. The industry is replacing ferrous materials with non-ferrous materials in order to reduce the vehicle weight. In the developing regions, Asia and Latin America are expected to be the prospective market due to the expansion of capacity utilization and also the growing trend of outsourcing.

Metal Stamping Market: Key Players

Some of the few key players in global metal stamping market are: American Industrial Company, Martinrea International Inc., Magna International Inc., Hayes Lemmerz International, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Haitong Metals, D&H Industries, Inc., Dongguan Fortuna Metal Stamping Company, ThyssenKrupp AG, Alcoa Inc. and American Axle & manufacturing, Inc.

Some of the key vendors in global metal stamping market are: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, BMW AG, Whirlpool and Boeing.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies and End Use industries.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

