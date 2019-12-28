Methocel Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2019 – 2027
TMR’s latest report on global Methocel market
The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Methocel market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at TMR find that the global Methocel market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Methocel among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
Market distribution:
Market Segmentation
On the basis of derivatives, the global methocel market has been segmented as-
- Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose
- Hydroxybutyl Methyl Cellulose
- Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose
On the basis of end use, the global methocel market has been segmented as-
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Pharmaceutical and Biomedical
- Ceramics and Construction Materials
- Adhesives
- Agriculture
- Others
On the basis of grade, the global methocel market has been segmented as-
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Industrial Grade
On the basis of region, the global methocel market has been segmented as-
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Global Methocel: Key Players
Some of the major players of methocel market include: The Dow Chemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Ashland, BASF SE, Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., LOTTE Fine Chemical, Ltd, Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Ltd., and others.
Activities by Key Market Players
- In 2016, The Dow Chemical Company, launched Methocel Bind and Wellence Fat Reduction, two fat fighting solution for meat manufacturers to reduce fat content, improve stability, and texture of meat products.
- In 2013, Colorcon Inc. and Dow Pharma & Food Solutions together launched Methocel DC2 for pharmaceutical industry to lower manufacturing costs and reduce development time.
Opportunities for Participants of Methocel Market:
The market for methocel is expected to witness a growing demand from both developed and developing economies. North America and Europe are anticipated to have considerable market share for methocel owing to the growing pharmaceutical and personal care industry. Besides, methocel is an approved food additive by the regulatory bodies of Europe and North America and hence finds strong market prospects as a food additive. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for maximum growth opportunity for the methocel market owing to the growing food and beverage industry due to increasing demand for processed and convenient food products, growing construction activities due to GDP growth and urbanization which are creating strong demand for performance materials, and growing market for cosmetics and personal care products.
The methocel market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the methocel market, including but not limited to: derivatives, end use, grade, and regional markets.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Methocel market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The methocel market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the methocel market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the Methocel market report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the methocel market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the methocel market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
After reading the Methocel market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Methocel market.
- Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.
- Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Methocel market.
- Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Methocel in brief.
- Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.
What kind of questions the Methocel market report answers?
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Methocel ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Methocel market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global Methocel market by 2029 by product?
- Which Methocel market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Methocel market?
This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer