mHealth App Market Rising Demand | BioTelemetry, AT&T Intellectual Property, AirStrip Technologies, Cisco Systems, HMD Global

The Leading Key Players Covered in global mHealth App Market Report are iHealth Labs Inc, AgaMatrix, AliveCor Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, AirStrip Technologies, Cisco Systems, HMD Global, OMRON Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Apple Inc, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Pfizer Inc. Sanofi and others.

MHealth App Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 44.20% to reach USD 482.03 billion by 2028.

One of the major factor in driving the market is increasing infiltration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms. Increasing consumption of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases is another factor drives the market.

The mHealth App Market is segmented based on Product

General Health & Fitness Apps

o Health Tracking Apps

o Obesity & Weight Management Apps

o Fitness & Nutrition Apps

Chronic Care Management Apps

o Mental Health & Behavioral Disorder Management Apps

o Diabetes Management Apps

o Blood Pressure & ECG Monitoring Apps

o Cancer Management Apps

o Other Chronic Care Management Apps

Medication Management Apps

Women’s Health Apps

o Pregnancy Apps

o Fertility Apps

o Breastfeeding Apps

o Other Women’s Health Apps

o Legitimate Internet Pharmacy

Personal Health Record Apps

Other Healthcare Apps

The mHealth App Market is segmented based on Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

Fitness & Wellness Services

Prevention Services

The mHealth App Market is segmented based on Connected Medical Device

Heart Rate Meters

Wearable Fitness Sensor Device

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Others

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: MHealth App Market Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: MHealth App Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: MHealth App Market Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: MHealth App Market, By Region

Chapter 5: MHealth App Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

