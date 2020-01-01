Michaels (MIK) Shares Jump After Walmart Digital Commerce Executive Named New CEO

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Michaels (MIK) shares popped on Friday after the arts-and-crafts retailer named a Walmart (WMT) e-commerce executive to lead the company.

Irving, Texas-based Michaels said Ashley Buchanan would succeed Mark Cosby as its chief executive in April. Buchanan most recently served as chief merchandising and chief operating officer for Walmart US eCommerce. Prior to that, he had been the chief merchant at Walmart’s Sam’s Club unit.

Michaels’ shares surged 9.8% in early afternoon trading.

“I am excited to welcome Ashley as his impressive skills and extensive experience make him uniquely suited to lead Michaels into its long and bright future,” said Cosby. “He brings innovative thinking and a wealth of merchandising and digital expertise that will help us engage our makers and deliver unique crafting experiences.”

Michaels said Buchanan will become president and CEO designate on Jan. 6, and he has been named to its board. Cosby will continue as CEO until April 1 and remain as a board member following the CEO transition, the company said.

“Michaels is an iconic brand,

