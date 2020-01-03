Micro Brushless DC Motors : Market 2020 Detailed Global Analysis by Emerging Technology with Top Key Players – Nidec, Minebea Mitsumi, Shinano Kenshi, Maxon Motor, Johnson Electric, Portescap, Allied Motion, HyUnion Holding, Tsiny Motor, Topband, Constar, AMETEK, Fulling Motor, Telco

This report studies the Micro Brushless DC Motors market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Micro Brushless DC Motors in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Nidec

Minebea Mitsumi

Shinano Kenshi

Maxon Motor

Johnson Electric

Portescap

Allied Motion

HyUnion Holding

Tsiny Motor

Topband

Constar

AMETEK

Fulling Motor

Telco

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

12V

24V

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

HDD (Hard Disk Drives Spindle Motor)

ODD (Optical Disk Driver Motor)

Home Appliance

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Micro Brushless DC Motors market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Micro Brushless DC Motors market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Micro Brushless DC Motors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro Brushless DC Motors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Micro Brushless DC Motors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro Brushless DC Motors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Micro Brushless DC Motors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Micro Brushless DC Motors market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Overview

1.1 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Overview

1.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 12V

1.2.2 24V

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Price by Type

1.4 North America Micro Brushless DC Motors by Type

1.5 Europe Micro Brushless DC Motors by Type

1.6 South America Micro Brushless DC Motors by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Micro Brushless DC Motors by Type

Chapter Two: Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Micro Brushless DC Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Micro Brushless DC Motors Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Nidec

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Nidec Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Minebea Mitsumi

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Minebea Mitsumi Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Shinano Kenshi

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Shinano Kenshi Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Maxon Motor

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Maxon Motor Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Johnson Electric

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Johnson Electric Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Portescap

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Portescap Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Allied Motion

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Allied Motion Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 HyUnion Holding

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 HyUnion Holding Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Tsiny Motor

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Tsiny Motor Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Topband

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Topband Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Constar

3.12 AMETEK

3.13 Fulling Motor

3.14 Telco

Chapter Four: Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Micro Brushless DC Motors Application

5.1 Micro Brushless DC Motors Segment by Application

5.1.1 HDD (Hard Disk Drives Spindle Motor)

5.1.2 ODD (Optical Disk Driver Motor)

5.1.3 Home Appliance

5.1.4 Other

5.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Micro Brushless DC Motors by Application

5.4 Europe Micro Brushless DC Motors by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Micro Brushless DC Motors by Application

5.6 South America Micro Brushless DC Motors by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Micro Brushless DC Motors by Application

Chapter Six: Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Market Forecast

6.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Micro Brushless DC Motors Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 12V Growth Forecast

6.3.3 24V Growth Forecast

6.4 Micro Brushless DC Motors Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Forecast in HDD (Hard Disk Drives Spindle Motor)

6.4.3 Global Micro Brushless DC Motors Forecast in ODD (Optical Disk Driver Motor)

Chapter Seven: Micro Brushless DC Motors Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Micro Brushless DC Motors Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Micro Brushless DC Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

