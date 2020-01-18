MICROPARTICULATED PROTEIN MARKET – A COMPREHENSIVE ASSESSMENT OF CURRENT DYNAMICS AND EMERGING AVENUES

Market Outlook

Shifting consumer preference towards low-fat foods due to growing obesity-related health concerns have fuelled the demand for global microparticulated protein market. Microparticulated protein is defined as the protein which is being processed to reduce the fat content and replace it with nutritious values before culinary applications. Microparticulated proteins are processed using thermal and mechanical techniques thereby denaturing the macro proteins to microprotein components. The process of microparticulation is carried out through encapsulation technology. Though the microparticulated proteins undergo changes in its size, the chemical properties and the texture is still maintained in the food. The microparticulated proteins are used as a fat replacer in many fermented dairy products which has thriving demand among health-conscious consumers. Apart from the boosting diet for the health concerned consumers, microparticulated protein also helps the patients with high cholesterol level by enabling them to have a nutritious and fat-free food. Due to remunerative nutritional value, the microparticulated protein market is anticipated to remain positive during the forecast period.

Valorization of Whey-based Microparticulated Protein

The microparticulated protein not just replaces the fat present in the food with nutritious microprotein, but also reduces the waste being disposed during the industrial processing of whey production. As whey protein forms as the vital ingredient in most of the energy boosting beverages and supplements, the microparticulated protein is highly valorized in such industries. The growing factors such as increased consumption of whey protein due to developing consumer awareness on nutritional and functional properties of it has been driving the demands for microparticulated protein. Many leading manufacturers of microparticulated protein have continued to represent their products in the global market over the years, which has increased the products in terms of quality and quantity. Due to the high end application of microparticulated protein over food processing, dietary supplementing and nutraceuticals, the microparticulated proteins have extensive distributions and supply chains across the world. There is a growing demand for microparticulated protein among the consumers as it has become an integral part of the daily diet which is anticipated to drive the global microparticulated protein market positively during the forecast period.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54267

Global Microparticulated protein: Key Players

Some of the major key players of the microparticulated protein include CP Kelco, Advanced Food Systems, Inc., FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cargill, Inc., SPX Corporation, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH etc. More manufacturers and food processers have been showing a keen interest in microparticulated protein which is expected to escalate the demand among consumers during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As microparticulated protein have vitalizing demand among consumers all over the world as an adequate supplement of micronutrients. In addition, the microparticulated protein has various health benefits for diet conscious consumers which are driving its demand in food processing industries. Due to growing infrastructure in supply chains and expanding distribution channels, it can be anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of microparticulated protein during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer