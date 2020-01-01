Mist Eliminator Market Scope Emerging Trends and High Growth Rate by 2025

Global Mist Eliminator Market: Snapshot

The mist eliminator market has been witnessing significant rise in its size and valuation, thanks to the growing awareness among consumers about its benefits. Also known as demister or entrainment separator, mist eliminator is used for the removal of impurities from process air emissions, including mist droplets, and helps in curbing odor and complying with the environmental rules and regulations. Impurities, such as are oil mist, acid mist, machine coolant mist, and several other entrained mist, are effectively destroyed by mist eliminators.

Mist eliminators are designed, sized, and rated on the basis of processed data for the exclusion of liquid droplets and other impurities equal to and larger than three microns. The contamination of the soil are also controlled by these eliminators. Generally, these eliminators are made up of corrosion-resistant materials, such as polypropylene PVC, and stainless steel, and are arranged in horizontal or vertical manner.

Mostly, three types of mist eliminators are available across the world: Wire mesh, fiber bed, and vane. The demand for wire mesh has been higher, worldwide, as it is used in a wide array of industrial applications, such as separators, scrubbers, knock-out drums, distillation, gas cleaning, and absolution. The availability of wire mesh at a comparatively low cost and efficient exclusion of entrained liquid droplets from gas or vapor streams are also boosting its demand across the world.

Global Mist Eliminator Market: Overview

The global mist eliminator market is anticipated to display moderate growth in the forthcoming years. This is mainly due to the rising number of coal-powered plants worldwide combined with winning social policies and incentives provided by governments to promote the utilization of mist elimination techniques in industrial applications.

Mist eliminator is used for the mechanical separation of liquids from gas. They are also used for liquid to liquid separation.

The global mist eliminator market can be segmented on the basis of end user, type, material, application, and region.

In terms of end-user, in 2015, the oil and gas segment led the global mist eliminator market. The desalination segment stood as the second-largest segment in 2015 and is expected to display the highest growth rate in the coming years. The high growth rate of the desalination segment is due to the increasing dearth of water for industrial use in the U.S., the Middle East and Africa, and others.

Wire mesh stood as the largest type segment of the overall market in 2015. This is because wire mesh is most commonly used and has a wide range of industrial applications. Wire mesh is also expected to be the fastest growing type segment due to its low cost and its efficiency for the removal of entrained liquid droplets from gas or vapor streams.

Global Mist Eliminators Market: Drivers and Restraints

The top driver of the global mist eliminator market is the growth of the desalination market in developed countries such as the U.S. and European countries. Government mandates to curb emissions from the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries are propelling this market’s growth in developed regions. Furthermore, an increasing expenditure on coal-powered power generation and petrochemical plants in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China, South Africa, and the UAE.

However, since 2014, the oil industry has witnessed a substantial fall in upstream drilling operations across the world. Consequently, the oil and gas industry which is one of the largest end-user segments of the mist eliminators market has inhibited the growth of the overall market.

However, the growth of this market is hampered due to several factors. Firstly, due to zero emissions from nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power generation plants, the availability of an increasing number of renewable source-based alternatives is inhibiting the market’s growth.

Global Mist Eliminator Market: Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the global mist eliminator market in terms of its geographical reach. This market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market as it displays a considerable demand for mist eliminators. Both developed and developing countries in this region display an ever-increasing demand for mist eliminators. An increasing number of coal-powered thermal power plants is anticipated to fuel the growth of the mist eliminators market in India and China.

In Asia Pacific, an exploding population, urbanization, and proliferation of end-use industries are the major factors driving the mist eliminators market in this region. Furthermore, increasing chemical manufacturing, growing iron and steel industry, coupled with increasing cement production are further bolstering the growth of this regional market.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies that operate in the global mist eliminator market are Sulzer Chemtech, Munter AB, Sullair LLC, Air Quality Engineering Inc., AMACS, FMC Technologies Inc., Koch-Glitsch, Kimre Inc., MECS Inc., and Hillard Corporation among others. The report profiles each of these companies for their attributes of product portfolio, financials, recent developments, and SWOTs.

