Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market– Global Industry Growth Drivers, Forecast Assessment 2020-2025

The “Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles , and others.

Summary of Market: The global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

This report focuses on Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market:

➳ America Movil

➳ Apple

➳ Comviva Technologies

➳ Google

➳ AT&T

➳ Blackberry

➳ CanvasM Technologies

➳ KongZhong

➳ Near (AdNear)

➳ Nokia

➳ OnMobile

➳ Samsung

➳ Sprint

➳ Vodafone

➳ ZTE

On the basis of type/product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⤇ Short Messaging Service (SMS)

⤇ Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

⤇ Location Based Services

⤇ Mobile Email & IM

⤇ Mobile Money

⤇ Mobile Advertising

⤇ Mobile Infotainment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market for each application, including-

⤇ BFSI

⤇ Media and Entertainment

⤇ Healthcare

⤇ Education

⤇ Retail

⤇ Government

⤇ Telecom & IT

⤇ Others

Research objectives:

⟴ To study and estimate the market size of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS), in terms of value.

⟴ To find growth and challenges for the global market.

⟴ To observe worthwhile expansions including expansions, new services launches in worldwide industry.

⟴ To conduct the pricing analysis for the global market.

⟴ To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

❶ How is the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?

❷ What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?

❸ What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?

❹ What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?

