Introduction to Mono Cartons Market

Mono cartons are cartons used for compact packaging of products such as medicines, cosmetic products, food, and other non-food products. Mono cartons also serve as a promotional packaging solution for the market participants. High printability, coupled with the compact format, is expected to boost the global mono cartons market. The global mono cartons market outlook is expected to be positive during the forecast period, as the demand for individual packaging format is increasing in the packaging industry.

Mono cartons are used for different types of applications in the food & beverage industry. The manufacturers prefer mono cartons with a visual appearance, which includes the branding and marketing of products. Secondary packaging of mono cartons can be done with overwrapping films, boxes, and pallets wrapping films among others during transit. Mono cartons can be considered as value addition to the product’s packaging, although it contains basic information about the product.

Dynamics of Mono Cartons Market

The increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarket is expected to boost the mono cartons market growth. Different types of mono cartons can be customized as per the size and shape of the product. Manufacturers prefer mono cartons made up of recycled carton board which is then coated or laminated to provide an aesthetic appearance to packaging. Mono cartons are used by some of the brand owners along with wrapping films to ensure water resistance while some of the participants use laminate. The global mono cartons market is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure

Graphics add value to packaging in terms of consumer appeal and understanding of the product. To make a product stand out on the retail shelves, manufacturers in mono cartons industry are offering metalized, coated, and laminated cartons as well as premium colors. Increment in the consumption of flexible packaging solutions such as pouches, wraps, and bags can pull the mono carton’s market down in the near future. The global mono cartons market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Mono Cartons Market: Key Players & Trends

Manufacturers in the mono cartons market are offering laminated metallized and coated mono cartons to enhance the quality of packaging. Some of the leading players include Industrial Packaging Co., All Packaging Company, Rdm Barcelona Cartonboard, S.A.U. and Thoro Packaging among others.

Mono Cartons Market: Regional Outlook

In Asia, Eastern region is expected to represent high growth opportunities during the forecast period as compared to other regions. China is expected to growth with highest CAGR in the Eastern region, reason being high GDP growth, population, and shift in preference for compact packaging solutions. The United States in North American region is expected to hold major market value share during the forecast period. In terms of volume, India is expected create high opportunities in the South Asian region, owing to high demand for protective packaging solution and high printability.

Korea is expected to create noticeable demand for mono cartons, as there are some of the leading manufacturers in electronics industry. There is significant change in the growth of Turkey and Northern Africa which is expected to create demand for packaging solutions for appropriate transportation. Increasing preference towards recyclable products is expected to create high growth opportunities for uncoated mono cartons. The global mono cartons market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to increment in protective packaging solutions.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer