MOOC Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players & Forecast To 2026

Global MOOC market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.55%. This is expected to raise the estimated market value from USD 4.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 65.48 billion in 2026. This growing trend can be attributed to the growing demand of cheaper e-learning platforms and ability of reaching a broader student base.

MOOC (Massive Open Online Course), can be described as the online courses that have an open education platform and can reach an unlimited amount of participants. It contains the videos of traditional forms of lectures with complete course materials and promotes community interactions between the learners and the professionals.

Growing need for cheaper and able to reach a broader student base learning platforms is expected to drive the market growth

Easier way of learning and wider reach of e-learning is also expected to drive the market growth

Lower completion rate and degree earning as compared to the traditional form of learning is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of personalized path of learning system and guidance is also expected to restrain the market growth

Details of few key market players are given here- Pluralsight LLC, Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iversity, Udacity Inc., LinkedIn, FutureLearn, NovoEd, Udemy Inc., MOOC-CN Information Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd., Alison, Edmodo, Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Federica Weblearning, INTELLIPAAT.COM, Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt Ltd., Kadenze Inc., Khan Academy, Linkstreet Learning, Miríadax, My Mooc, Simplilearn Solutions, Skillshare Inc., and WizIQ Inc.

Global MOOC Market, By Component (Platforms, Services), Course (Humanities, Computer Science & Programming, Business Management, Science, Health & Medicine, Education & Training, Engineering, Others), User Type (High School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Corporate) Geographical Analysis-:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Part 01: MOOC Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global MOOC Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global MOOC Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America MOOC Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe MOOC Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific MOOC Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America MOOC Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue MOOC by Countries

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global MOOC market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and MOOC market size analysis for the review period 2019-2026.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; MOOC market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of MOOC market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the MOOC report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

