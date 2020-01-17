More SLS Mega-rockets are orders by NASA from Boeing for the Artemis Moon Missions 

NASA has been able to extend the moon rocket assembly authorization that is owned by Boeing in readiness to support many missions for this agency’s Artemis program that does aim to be able to land the astronauts on to the moon by the year 2024. On 16th October, NASA Agency went on and announced interim more funding for the Boeing, as well as authorization to be able to buy the raw materials for rocket building in bulk as this company as well as NASA, continues to be able to negotiate the full contract for the Artemis. Larger contract, that agency plans to be able to finalize by next year is supposed to support a maximum of ten critical levels of the Space Launch System rocket and 8 Exploration Upper Stages.

NASA currently does not have an idea how much funding that it is going to give Boeing company in a full contract. However, the amount is going to be announced when the agency submits its other budget request in the month of February. This was revealed by the agency’s spokesperson. The additional rocket manufacturing has been part of agency’s push to be able to land men and women on lunar surface in 5 years, and this is in fulfillment of the directive from administration of the United States of America President Trump.

Jim Bridenstine, who serves as NASA administrator said that it is quite urgent to be able to meet President’s goal to be able to land the space explorers on to the moon by the year 2024 and, the SLS is the sole rocket which can be able to help people meet the challenge. These steps are going to allow the NASA agency to be able to start building core stage which will be able to launch next group of astronauts to be able to land on lunar surface and at the same time be able to build very powerful exploration upper stage which will be able to expand possibilities for the Artemis missions by being able to send the hardware as well as cargo. This is along with the humans or even the heavier cargo, that is helpful in exploring moon ort the mars.

Boeing does have a contract to be able to build SLS core stages for Artemis 1 as well as Artemis 2 missions as well as 1st EUS for the Artemis 4, among many other components.

