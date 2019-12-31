Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market: Overview

Mucosal atomization devices are primarily used to deliver drugs through nasal mucosa for treating chronic diseases such as allergic rhinitis and sinusitis. The nasal route is being preferred increasingly by the medical sector as it allows rapid absorption of the therapeutics and offers superior efficiency. The popularity of mucosal atomization devices is on the rise as it provides a very solid alternative to the traditional needle-based injection drug delivery method. The shortcomings of the traditional method along with the fear among the patients have been imperative to such a rapid rise of the global mucosal atomization devices market.

Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global mucosal atomization devices market are given below:

In May 2015, DeVilbiss announced that the company has launched an improved version of DeVilbiss iFill® Personal Oxygen Station. The company put a lot of work to completely overhaul the previous design flaws and reintroduced the product to cater to increasing demand.

In July 2015, Drive Medical Inc. announced that the company has acquired DeVilbiss Healthcare. The acquisition provided Medical Drive with a strong brand name under its control that has been one of the fastest developing manufacturers of mucosal atomization devices.

In October 2018, Teleflex, another prominent name in the global mucosal atomization devices market announced that the company has taken over Essential Medical Inc., an Exton based company.

Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are influencing the growth of the global mucosal atomization devices market. Mucosal atomization devices are ideal alternatives for delivering drugs through nasal route. The most promising growth factor for the market has been the non-invasive nature of these devices. End-use customers are increasingly preferring such non-invasive devices over their counterparts as it offers them a chance of quicker recovery and also it is a less painful option. Naturally, this has helped in the contributing the development of the market. Another important driving factor for the growth of the market has been the quicker delivery of the medication. Mucosal atomization devices help in faster delivery of medication in the bloodstream thus reducing the time for the therapeutics to act on the concerned medical issue. As these drugs directly enter the bloodstream, they avoid first-pass metabolism and give quicker results. Also, as mentioned before, due to the non-invasive nature, the drug administration is also quite easy. Such benefits have helped in fueling the adoption of mucosal atomization devices and push the development of the market.

Another important factor that has considerably helped in the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market is their affordability. These devices are innovative, reliable, and highly efficient for drug administration and are quickly becoming popular in the healthcare sector.

Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically speaking, the global mucosal atomization devices market is divided into seven key segments namely North America, Latin America, South Asia, Europe, Oceania, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. The global market is currently led by the North America region due to technologically developed healthcare infrastructure. Europe mucosal atomization devices market is also on the rise as there has been a considerable growth in the adoption of drug delivery devices. On the other hand, the development of the Asia Pacific mucosal atomization devices market is driven due to the launch of various new and efficient medical equipment and devices at regular intervals.

