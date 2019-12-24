Mud Booster Hoses Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts Analysis 2027

Global Mud Booster Hoses Market – Excavators for Shallow Waters

Drilling operations whether done on land (offshore) or sea (onshore) are carried out in harsh environments. A mud booster hose , also known as rotary drilling hose, is used in drilling applications where it applies mud to an industrial agitator or mixer.

, also known as rotary drilling hose, is used in drilling applications where it applies mud to an industrial agitator or mixer. Drilling is done through a drilling raiser system. For smooth operations, a drilling raiser system is equipped with safety pipes known as choke & kill lines which can withstand high pressure. A third extra pipe known as mud boosting line is used in a drilling raiser for injecting mud at the bottom of a drilling raiser to increase operational efficiency.

Global Mud Booster Hoses Market: Dynamics

Surge in oil & gas drilling activity driving the sale of mud booster hoses

Drilling activity in the oil & gas sector across the world is seeing a rise in pace. As per World Oil, the number of wells drilled was 45,064 in 2018 which is expected to increase by 2.5% to reach 46,209 in 2019. North America, especially the U.S. is seeing an increase in exploration of shale gas. Presently the U.S. is the only country in the world producing shale gas on a commercial scale. Earlier the U.S. was a gas importer, but now it is estimated that the U.S. is expected to be self-sufficient in gas for 100 years. All these factors are increasing the demand for drilling in the U.S. and other North America countries. Thus, rise in oil & gas drilling activity is increasing the sale of mud booster hoses.

Strong regulatory environment in the U.S. for the mud booster hose market

In the U.S., the American Petroleum Institute (API) has laid down regulations known as API Spec. 7K standards for mud boosters or rotary drilling hoses. Market players operating in the U.S. mud booster hoses market must sell products that comply with API Spec. 7K standards. Also, the product must also contain API monogram for authentication. Thus, a market player needs to comply with this regulation before entering the U.S. market.

Global Mud Booster Hoses Market: Regional

Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of the global mud booster hoses market

Based on geography, the global mud booster hoses market can be segregated into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The market in North America is broken down and analyzed at country-level, which includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the mud booster hoses market in Europe can be divided into country level such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The mud booster hoses market in Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The analysis of the mud booster hoses market in Middle East & Africa includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The GCC is an oil rich group of countries including Saudi Arabia which is the second largest oil producer in the world. The mud booster hoses market in South America can be bifurcated into Brazil and Rest of South America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Global Mud Booster Hoses Market: Competition Landscape

