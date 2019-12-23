Muscovado Sugar Market Professional Survey Ongoing Development Trend’s 2023

Muscovado Sugar is partially refined to unrefined sugar in which the amount of molasses and flavour is quite high. Muscovado sugar is considered healthy by some, as it contains high levels of vitamins and minerals compared to processed white sugar. Muscovado sugar is commercially used in the bakery and confectionery segments and also has an important place in the production of rum and other alcoholic drinks.

The muscovado is highly popular in the Asia Pacific region as it is also used in the production of jaggery. Currently, India is the highest producer and consumer of muscovado sugar and the local people of India call muscovado sugar as khand. In past few years, the demand for muscovado sugar has increased significantly in various regions owing to increased consumer interest in healthy and organic foods which has revived interest in muscovado sugar, creating a new market for small scale industries.

Molasses is an important by-product of the sugarcane refining industry and is one of the highly utilized sweeteners across several food applications. Sugar molasses is widely used as a sweetener in a number of food applications, primarily in confectionery and bakery. Likewise, many companies are opting for muscovado sugar the bakery industry as it can be used to impart a darker color and strong flavor to bakery products as compared to white sugar, such as in biscuits and cakes. Muscovado sugar is widely used as an important energy source, constituting proteins and essential minerals for both, dairy and beef cattle.

In the confectionary industry, the use of muscovado sugar has also increased as a source of natural sweetener along with flavour and aroma in candies, chocolates, and bars. Growing applications of refined sugar in bakery and confectionary is further pushing revenue generation in the overall muscovado sugar market. Moreover, increasing white sugar prices has shifted food manufacturers to look for substitutes, thus creating more and more demand for muscovado sugar in the food industry.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46569

Some of the key potential players operating in the global muscovado sugar market are Dhampur Green, Vanilla Food Company Inc., Billington’s, Tate & Lyle plc, Taikoo Sugar Limited., Nature Organic, Sugar Australia Pty Limited, Sugar Milling Co., Inc., TARDO Filipinas Inc., Raw Brown Sugar Milling Co., Inc and Zenxin Organic among others.

Increasing demand for the natural ingredient is expected to escalate muscovado sugar market. Consumers, especially younger consumers, have a different perception on the food they consume. Being health conscious consumer demand for products that are healthy, all-natural, tasty, healthy and clean label has increased. Nowadays most of the consumers across the globe claim to have clean label food products. Muscovado sugar which is natural and is expected to play an important role in a number of food applications, particularly in the bakery and confectionery industry and hence growing demand for natural ingredient will play as a key opportunity for the manufacturers operating in muscovado sugar market.

For instance, in 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) released news stating a change in white sugar recommendations for adults, dropping 10% of the daily calorie intake to 5%, thus creating more and more demand for muscovado sugar in a number of food applications. Furthermore, in response to the growing consumer demand for natural and ethically sourced food products, a number of food manufacturers are focusing on bringing ingredients that are helping bakery and confectionery producers produce clean label and organic food products. This includes ingredients such as organic dark muscovado sugar.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer