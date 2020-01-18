Nano Metrology Market Competition To Heat Up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally

Nano metrology is an important subset of metrology that involves measurements at the nano level scales. Nano metrology plays an important role in the production of nano devices and materials. With the help of nano metrology, the production of such equipment becomes easier as well as highly reliable and accurate. Nano metrology is projected to help to create new measurement techniques and standards to cater to the increasing demands of next-gen manufacturing.

Global Nano Metrology Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global nano metrology market are listed below:

In April 2019, Glenammer Inc. announced that the company has launched a new line of production with an objective to supply high quality sieves that will further help in boosting the image of the company. With the help of this new production line, the company will achieve higher production capability and will have complete control over maintaining consistency of the production quality. In addition to this, it will enable to monitor the whole production process with inspection at each step to maintain highest standards.

Recently, Accu-Scope, a key name in the global nano metrology market, announced that the company has launched CaptaVision+ for Excelis Camera. This new software has a highly customizable user interface. This interface offers several advanced functions such as report generation, depth of field fusion, and image stitching among others.

Some of the key players in the global nano metrology market include names such as Leica, Olympus, Glenammer, Precision Eforming, and Keison among others.

There are several factors that are helping to push the growth of the global nano metrology market in recent years. One of the key driving factors is the increasing demand from different industries that want highly reliable and accurate tools for the efficient monitoring of the manufacturing processes. This also helps them in improving the overall quality of the production system. With the help of nano metrology, these industries can achieve high levels of precision and accuracy and thus, driving the overall growth of the market.

In addition to this, the development of the global nano metrology market is also driven by the constantly increasing end-use verticals. Some of the key end-use verticals of the global market are energy, food, healthcare, transportation, and computer science. In a recent study, it was found that nanoparticles and nanomaterials are found across over 1,300 commercial products. This explains the growing popularity of the market and its overall growth potential.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer