NASA confirms that Mole is working again

After many months of setbacks, NASA has said that Insight Lander’s Mole is back to operations again. Insight was able to land on Mars on Nov 26th, 2018. Its mission is to be able to study the interior of the planet, to be able to learn about how mars and the other rocky planets formed. Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations Geodesy and Heat Transport (Insight) is a mission by NASA with its partners, and this does include DLR (German Aerospace Center). Heat Flow, as well as Physical Properties Package (HP3) and The Mole, were designed as well as built by DLR. It does penetrate the Martian surface as well as measures heat flowing from the planet’s interior. It does operate like a hammer drill, where it does pound and rotate its way into the ground.

Insight had only a single chance to be able to deploy Mole and it was able to take a good look around before it did it. Mission engineers made use of the lander’s cameras to be able to examine the instrument placement areas as well as find a place that is free of the obvious rocks. After the deployment, Mole got a short way into the ground and later on stopped. Insight team thought it hit a rock but they were not very sure. Despite all this, they worked with it and later on, the mole got to be canted over at a 15-degree angle. After working their way through the different scenarios on the testbeds here on Earth, they were able to come to a conclusion; mole relied heavily on the friction between itself and surrounding material was not filling a hole the way it did when they got to design as well as test the mole on here on Earth.

The operator removed Mole’s housing to be able to achieve a better look inside this hole. They were able to find a type of soil that they call duricrust, which was a few centimeters below the surface. The duricrust got to be compacted and would not fill the cavity that the mole created as it got to penetrate the surface. The insight team used scoop on end of lander’s instrument placement arm to be able to push down the soil surrounding mole’s hole. However, this did not work well. The instrument arm barely reached that far and it could not apply much force. NASA and DLR came up with a new solution. They would use the scoop on this instrument arm to be able to apply sideways force on the mole. They had hopes that by pushing mole against its hole that there the force would be enough and mole would be able to make progress again.

