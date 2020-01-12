NASA loses the trace of small Exoplanet-hunting satellite

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

NASA just lost the trail of a small satellite placed in an orbit to hunt for extraterrestrial planets for more than two years.

ASTERIA or Arcsecond Space Telescope Enabling Research in Astrophysics is a CubeSat space ship that looks like a briefcase. Experts made it for searching alien planets with the help of scientific instruments and components. Scientists anticipated ASTERIA revealing to them the number of small ships that researchers used for the search of the alien planets.

The last time experts heard from ASTERIA was on December 5 last year when it lost its communication and exact location. Ground troops on earth will go ahead in attempting to trace the ASTERIA until March this year. As for now, since ASTERIA is out of trace, the craft that lifted off on November 20, 2017extended its two months, whose primary objectives were to reach into space and make explorations. In addition, the crew flew in an extension of three operations. During this period, it discovered an Exoplanet 55 Cancri following the

