NASA seeks for means to keep Artemis on track regardless of the outcome of the budget

As the appropriations of the 2020 fiscal years approach its endgame, the leadership of NASA states that it will look for means to maintain efforts to take back humans to the moon by the year 2024 on track even after the agency fails to get all the financing it has requested.

The appropriations committee leaders in the House and Senate-confirmed on December 12 what they termed as an agreement ‘in principle’ on passing bills of appropriations to finance the federal government through the fiscal year of 2020. Currently, the government is operating on a continuing resolution (CR), financing agencies at the levels of 2019 through December 20.

The announcing gave little specifics about financing levels or even the way the bills be structured. There are a dozen separate appropriations bills, like the commerce, justice and science bill that adds financing for NASA; they might be bundled into one omnibus spending measure or smaller minibus bills.

NASA’s original proposed the fiscal year 2020 budget sought $21 billion for the agency and the administration followed with a requested amendment of an additional $1.6 billion to support the 2024 moon return target announced after the releasing of the original proposal. The bill of the House contributed $22.3 billion for NASA; meanwhile, a Senate bill financed the agency at $22.75 billion.

While the overall amount between the proposal of the budget and the bills of the congress are similar, how the financing allocated is not. it is noted that the House failed to include $1 billion in additional financing for work on a human moon lander included in the amendment of the budget, while the bill of the senate gave less than $750 million financings for the program.

At an interview held on December 10, during the third yearly SpaceNews Awards for Excellence and Innovation, the administrator of NASA Jim Bridenstine believed that some sort of appropriations bill is passed before the expiry of CR on December 20.

He said that he heard nice things about the bill. He declined to go to what was termed as “rumors” about its contents. He added that if it does not happen, they were not going to stop since they have to get to the surface of the moon by the year 2024.

Bridenstine confirmed that there were contingency plans in case the congress passes a short or long-term CR.

