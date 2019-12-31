/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

A NASA spacewoman is set to make a record of time used in space on December 28 this year (2019). She still has a period of one month and two weeks remaining to travel to space and land back to earth.

Christina Koch will outshine the record for the distinct and longest space operation ever performed by a woman as established recently by NASA space traveler Peggy Whitson in 2017. The engineer, who is 40 years old of old-Expedition 61 Flight, will surpass 289 days, 5 hours, and 1 minute of Whitson. This will take place o Saturday 28th of December this year (2019) at 6:16 p.m. CST (0016 GMT).

On Thursday, during several media interviews, Koch appreciated the honor she has to go up in space since it is a golden chance that came through. She also acknowledged Peggy as her champion and her kindness to men throughout recent years. This is a reminder to do the same in terms of mentorship to men.

On March 14, Koch lifted

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at NASA spacewoman to set a record of longest operation ever done by a woman