NASA thinks over the next steps for Boeing’s Starliner space traveler taxi following a shortened experiment on the flight 

A closure concerning the environment is now under consideration over Boeing CST-100 Starliner space ship shortly following its land on White Sands situated in New Mexico on December 22, last year (2019). NASA named the pod ‘Calypso’ after their space traveler Suni Williams. The cosmonaut will issue command concerning its next re-flight. This will take a little longer before we come to know the next journey of the Starliner pod into space.

On December 20 last year, the Starliner lifted off on an uncrewed operation known as the ‘Orbital Flight Test’ (OFT), which was developed to illustrate the capabilities of the pod to fly NASA space explorers to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

Orbital Flight Test was to stay for eight days and feature a self-directed docking with the station. However, Starliner experienced a malfunction with its aboard timing structure shortly after the launch and lacked what to do next in a trajectory that was very low to allow engagement with the International Space Station. The pod,

