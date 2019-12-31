/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Like any other tourist, NASA’s next Mars rover is going to help get few souvenirs home. However, instead of stacking them into suitcases, this rover is going to have to let off precious cargo onto the surface of Red Planet and await the next spacecraft to fetch them for the trip home. This is part of the ambitious mission to Mars yet. Work is almost complete on rover at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles ahead of the launch window, which is set to begin on July 17 at the launch of the site In Florida.

With the last rovers shown, Mars contained building blocks of life, the focus of the next mission is to be able to establish whether there is life. Matt Wallace, the deputy project manager of the Mars 2020, said that it is one, which they have been looking forward to. Their significant and critical focus is whether they can be able to find any signs of life. This trip has been set to take

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at NASA’s 2020 Mars Rover to help in finding out whether we are alone in the Universe