Natural Food Colors Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Natural Food Colors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Natural food colors refer to edible pigments and dyes used to add color to various food products, drugs and cosmetics. They are manufactured from naturally available products such as vegetables and minerals and are most commonly obtained from annatto, turmeric, beet juice, red cabbage, spinach and caramel. These food colors are an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of liquids, gels, gel pastes and edible powders, and are free of genetically modified organisms (GMO) and allergens. Apart from this, natural food colors are non-toxic, environment-friendly and do not have side effects upon consumption.

The global market is driven by the thriving food and beverage industry across the globe. Natural food colors are extensively utilized for preparing flavored drinks and juices as well as bakery and confectionary items. Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers regarding the negative health impacts, such as allergies and hyperactivity, caused by synthetic color variants, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and government policies favoring the adoption of natural food colors across industries, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Curcumin

• Carotenoids

• Anthocyanins

• Carmine

• Caramel

• Copper Chlorophyllin

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Gel

Breakup by Application:

• Processed Food

• Meat and Savories

• Beverages

• Baked Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global natural food colors market. Some of the major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen, Naturex, Sensient Technologies Corporation, DowDuPont, FMC Corporation, Allied Biotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, Kalsec Inc., Doehler, etc.

