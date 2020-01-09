Network Traffic Analysis Software Market May see a Big Move

A new independent 150 page research with title ‘Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia and important players/vendors such as Symantec (United States), Plixer (United States), IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), NetVizura (Serbia), Progress Software (United States) etc. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Network Traffic Analysis Software Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2397754-global-network-traffic-analysis-software-market-1

Summary

Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Overview:

Network traffic analysis software helps in analyzing network traffic in the network on a real-time basis to enhance performance and security. It is also used in evaluating network utilization, and finding any doubtful and malicious packets in a given network. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Symantec (United States), Plixer (United States), IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), NetVizura (Serbia), Progress Software (United States), Kentik (United States), Awake Security (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Chronicle Technologies (United States) and Bricata (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Network Traffic Analysis Software has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). North America region held largest market share in the year 2018. If we see Market by Deployment Type, the sub-segment i.e. On-premise will boost the Network Traffic Analysis Software market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by End-users, the sub-segment i.e. Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) will boost the Network Traffic Analysis Software market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Industry Verticals, the sub-segment i.e. BFSI will boost the Network Traffic Analysis Software market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers

Growing Need to Protect Enterprises from Data-breaches Amid Huge Data Influx Led to Rise in Cyber-security Threats

Market Trend

Increasing Popularity of Network Traffic Analysis Software as a Vital Cyber Security Tool

Integration of Network Traffic Analysis Software with Mobile Devices

Restraints

Evolving Nature of Cyber-threats and Use of Advance Tools by Online Hackers

High Initial Capital Requirement in Setting Up Network Traffic Analysis Tools

Opportunities

Advancement in Network Infrastructure Led to Rise in Demand for Network Traffic Analysis Software

Challenges

Emergence of Open Source Network Traffic Analysis Tools

Target Audience:

Network Traffic Analysis Software Providers, System Integrators, End-users Industries, Government Organizations/Agencies and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Network Traffic Analysis Software market on the basis of product [] , application [], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Network Traffic Analysis Software market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Network Traffic Analysis Software industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Netreo (United States), Dynatrace LLC. (United States), FireEye (United States), Darktrace (United Kingdom), ExtraHop Networks (United States) and Vectra AI (United States).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Network Traffic Analysis Software market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2397754-global-network-traffic-analysis-software-market-1

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Network Traffic Analysis Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Network Traffic Analysis Softwaremarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic info

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2397754-global-network-traffic-analysis-software-market-1

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2397754

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer