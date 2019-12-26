Neuronal Monoclonal Antibodies Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Massive Growth, Growth And Forecast Report Up To 2026

Monoclonal antibodies are biologic drugs that are used to treat certain types of diseases such as arthritis, neurological diseases, heart diseases, inflammatory diseases, and many more. Since their introduction, the applications of monoclonal antibodies have expanded significantly. Monoclonal antibodies are now being developed for various neurological disease such as Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, etc. Currently approved monoclonal antibodies for neurological conditions include natalizumab, ocrelizumab, alemtuzumab, and many more.

Rise in the burden of neurological diseases with high clinical unmet needs, strong clinical pipeline of neuronal monoclonal antibodies, and rise in awareness are factors that are driving the global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market. It is estimated that Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias affect 47 million people worldwide, and the number is expected to increase threefold by 2050. However, disappointing results of promising pipeline molecule and high cost of therapy are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market. Moreover, a stringent regulatory scenario is likely to hamper the growth of the global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market during forecast period.

The global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market can be segmented based on drug class, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market can be classified into amyloid inhibitors, tau protein inhibitors, alpha-synuclein inhibitors, integrin antagonists, and others. Based on application, the global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market can be segmented into multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and others. The multiple sclerosis segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to approval of monoclonal antibodies. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of Internet users, availability of medicines at a low cost online compared to hospital and retail pharmacies, and ease of useof the online platform.

Based on geography, the global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America dominates the global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market and is closely followed by Europe. High prevalence of neurological diseases, availability of highly advanced health care facilities, strong clinical pipeline of neuronal monoclonal antibodies, higher health care spending, and availability of reimbursement policies are some of the factors boosting the neuronal monoclonal antibodies market in North American and Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a significant potential in the near future. Factors such as rapidly developing health care infrastructure, rise in disposable income, increase in the burden of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, increasing healthcare spending, and government initiatives in the countries of Asia Pacific are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the neuronal monoclonal antibodies in Asia Pacific. India, China, and Japan are expected to exhibit significantly higher growth potential in the neuronal monoclonal antibodies market in Asia Pacific, owing to a large population base with high clinical unmet needs. The neuronal monoclonal antibodies market Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a steady rate during forecast period, owing to poorly developed health care facilities in the region.

Major players operating in global neuronal monoclonal antibodies market are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi S. A., Biogen, Eli Lilly & Co. Bristol-Myers Squibb, and many more.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer